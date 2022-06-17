ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Dry air brings a lower rain chances for the Suncoast as we bake in afternoon heat

By John Scalzi
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air will combine to allow only isolated showers to form today. Skies will be much sunnier and the UV index will be high today....

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

Mysuncoast.com

Heat Advisory Saturday, Feels-Like temps in the 100s!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dangerous combination of heat and humidity continues Saturday, with Feels-Like temperatures hitting 105° to 110°! The good news: Dew points will drop from the mid 70s this weekend down to only 70 for the coming week. That will be a noticeable difference for us and more comfortable in the afternoon. This weekend and Monday we have a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms to provide some cooling relief. For Saturday an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Then rain chances drop for the coming week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two stormy days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat and humidity are still high today. But thunderstorms will start earlier in the afternoon and be more widespread Sunday and Monday. As the storms pop up, that will take the edge off the heat. Most of the coming week is dry, and a Northeast wind will bring in some lower humidity. By Tuesday we could see dew points drop into the 60s, which is a much more comfortable feel outside. Tuesday is also the start of Summer. The Summer Solstice, the time when the sun is farthest north in our sky, occurs at 5:14 a.m. EDT.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat Advisory Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again another heat advisory is in effect for Sarasota and Manatee Counties on Saturday as the heat index is expected to soar to 104 to 108 during the afternoon from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. Now there will be some scattered storms developing later in the day which will bring some relief to some but not everyone. So make sure you don’t over exert yourself during the heat of the day and if you are going to be outdoors take frequent breaks and try to find some shade when you can.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Feather Sound, or near Clearwater, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Belleair and Belleair Bluffs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Port, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port and Warm Mineral Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Honore

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Friday morning crash has blocked all eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road at Honore Avenue. A light pole was knocked down across the eastbound lanes in the crash, which involved several vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted onto southbound Honore. Expect delays. Avoid the area if...
SARASOTA, FL
wengradio.com

Sunseeker Resort Announces Plans to Open Aileron Golf Club

The hotel guest exclusive 18-hole championship-level golf course makes its debut in 2023. Punta Gorda, FL – June 15, 2022 – Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is set to bring more than just. traditional resort style amenities to Southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast. The highly anticipated resort reveals. plans...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Beverage bottler and distributor starts work on $250 million facility

Construction has started on Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s new 800,000-square-foot distribution and sales center in Tampa. The company held a ceremonial groundbreaking June 16, which featured the usual list of company and local government officials and dignitaries. What those who gathered came for was the official start of construction of a massive facility that, when complete, will sit on a 156 acres of land and bring 800 jobs to the region.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Colorful K9s trot for Sarasota’s Pride Pet Parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota pups are showing off their brightest colors for pride month. Dozens of dogs walked through Bayfront Park dressed in rainbow costumes for the Pride Pet Parade, the third time Project Pride has hosted the unique parade in the city. Plenty of pets put their best...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay area hospitals looking for vaccines after learning Florida didn’t preorder shots

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says babies and young children should not get the COVID-19 vaccine. With emergency use authorization expected any day now for the population of those under the age of five, the latest from Tallahassee is causing confusion about whether COVID-19 shots will be readily available to the youngest children in the state of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

