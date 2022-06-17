Dry air brings a lower rain chances for the Suncoast as we bake in afternoon heat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Once again another heat advisory is in effect for Sarasota and Manatee Counties on Saturday as the heat index is expected to soar to 104 to 108 during the afternoon from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. Now there will be some scattered storms developing later in the day which will bring some relief to some but not everyone. So make sure you don’t over exert yourself during the heat of the day and if you are going to be outdoors take frequent breaks and try to find some shade when you can.

