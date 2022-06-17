ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Police: Illegal gun, drugs taken from Hyde Park man

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Lloyd Police Department arrested Ibn W. Ross Jr., 20, of Hyde Park around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Ross was allegedly in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun with defaced serial numbers and large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Charged:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felonies)
Police: Saugerties man makes threat with stolen gun

Ross was arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 bail. Lloyd Police said this was the third illegal handgun they have taken off the street in the past three months.

