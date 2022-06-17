ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

Employee Resignations Cause Sparta Aldermen To Bid Out Light Project

By Benjamin Armstrong
newstalk941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree employee resignations has caused Sparta to seek an outside party to install lights at the walking bridge and trail at South Carter Street Park. City Administrator Brad Hennessee told City Council Thursday night the work was going to be completed in-house, but resignations caused the city to reprioritize...

newstalk941.com

City
Sparta, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sparta, TN
Government
#City Council
