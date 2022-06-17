ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Juneteenth event offers support for business owners

By Teresa Weakley
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jA1H_0gDmOUaM00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring GR is a nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids that has been helping small business owners and entrepreneurs for the last eight years. Its goal is to give anyone with an idea for a business or who has started one the resources they need to succeed.

Attah Obande, the vice president of business and talent development at Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, previously worked with Spring GR.

He described it as a “grassroots business training program with the premise that there are a lot of people in our community with great ideas for business and service, but they don’t have the acumen to make them sustainable businesses.”

Spring GR offers a 14-week training program for underserved entrepreneurs to give them the support they need and connect them to the resources in the city to help them grow. More than 800 entrepreneurs have graduated from the program.

LIST: 2022 Juneteenth events in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for being a great place to start a business, but Obande notes it’s not the case for everyone.

“Unfortunately, it’s also one of the worst financially for African Americans and Hispanic entrepreneurs,” he said. “This is really an opportunity to give them the resources that are already available in the city.”

Charity Christine partners with the organization and helped organize the Juneteenth Festival, which will take place outside John Ball Zoo from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The goal for this event is to simply celebrate Juneteenth, get people to understand the meaning of Juneteenth, and also support our small businesses. There are a lot of businesses that do not have a storefront or don’t always have the best marketing online. Opportunities like this give businesses a little push,” she said

There will be networking opportunities and the chance to explore what each vendor has to offer at their business and buy their products.

The event is welcome news to Raven Hancock, owner of PocaStylez Beauty Lounge on 28th Street in Wyoming. She recently graduated from the Spring GR Small Business Accelerator program.

Hancock opened her salon about a year before the pandemic hit and struggled like other businesses when it was forced to close during the lockdown.

“I lost a lot of workers. Right now, I’m trying to pick that back up. I tried to make wigs and stuff at home and sell those from home,” she said.

Hancock thinks the program would be a huge benefit to anyone thinking of starting a business.

“It was wonderful. I learned about my numbers and what to charge so that I can break even at least and make a profit,” Hancock said.

There is a significance for why organizers chose this event to coincide with Juneteenth. Many people still do not understand the holiday’s meaning, and they want to use it as an opportunity to educate.

“Juneteenth really is symbolic of the end of black bondage in America. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1868, the news did not get to Galveston, Texas, until 1865. So over 250,000 enslaved black Americans learned about this. But it is not lost on us that the fight for social justice policy still continues,” said Obande.

Obande also pointed out that one of the ways to help is to close the wealth gap, and one way to do that is through business.

Hancock is looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity to promote her business.

“I do feel like my business will grow and I’ll do whatever it takes. Whatever I learned, I’ll make sure I use those tools to get to where I want to be,” Hancock said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Black Business Expo returns to Muskegon for a second year

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the second consecutive year, dozens of black business owners gathered in Muskegon for the Black Business Expo hosted by Black Wall Street Muskegon. This years expo featured 80 vendors in the showcase which went from 1-6:30 p.m., as well as the breakfast symposium for business owners to learn from one another and hear from experts.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
WILX-TV

Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continued with The African American Parade on Saturday. The Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Committee held The African American Parade as a part of The 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival that started Friday, June 17. The parade started at the J.W. Sexton High School...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#West Michigan#African Americans#Hispanic
westernherald.com

BGSA to host Juneteenth Gala

The Black Graduate Student Association (BGSA) of Western Michigan University will celebrate Juneteenth with a gala to welcome community members committed to efforts towards Black Liberation and a celebration of Black culture Saturday, June 18. Admission to the Juneteenth Gala is free and the event is expected to run from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Sports
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo community jams out downtown to celebrate Juneteenth

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Bronson Park bustled with activity and excitement Saturday as Rootead hosted their first ever Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Kalamazoo. With the long line of live music Saturday, June 18, from featured artists DJ Boogie, Migizii, Ayodele Drum and Dance, R.Y.D.D.E., the Samuel Nalangira Trio, and DC & the DC Quintet, the dancing didn’t stop as a crowd moved to the beats.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkar.org

Greater Lansing celebrates Juneteenth with a weekend full of events

Juneteenth weekend celebrations in Lansing are set to begin Thursday evening. Events include the city’s African American Parade, festivals, music, food and more. The holiday commemorates when news reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865 of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing Black enslaved people, more than two years after its signing. Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.
LANSING, MI
grmag.com

Teen entrepreneur lands Fresh Thyme deal

A Kalamazoo teen recently secured a retail deal for her small business. Eighteen-year-old Anaya Fernando, owner of Sugar Sweet Bath + Body Treats, will sell her natural self-care products at grocery retailer Fresh Thyme Market. The official in-store launch will take place with a pop-up event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mitechnews.com

5th Annual Dokidokon Anime Convention In Kalamazoo July 15-17

KALAMAZOO – Dokidokon 5th Anniversary Anime Convention will take place July 15-17Bat the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This ever-growing event brought over 1500 anime enthusiasts and cosplayers together last year, even with a year off due to Covid. This year, with several nearby and even...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

4 West Michigan affordable housing projects receive $4.4M in tax credits

Two affordable housing developments in Grand Rapids and another each in Wyoming and rural Barry County secured Low Income Housing Tax Credits in the latest round of awards for the key development funding mechanism. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) on Wednesday announced a total of $13 million in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy