Catholic Charities Closing in Observance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the country's second day of independence, honors the end of slavery in the United States and came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that officially recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The federal holiday commemorates the day when over a...
With street parties, the trumpets and drums of marching bands, speeches and a few political rallies, people across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, a jubilee commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. Events started on Friday and continued through Sunday featuring concerts at San Francisco's...
This year, Father’s Day and Juneteenth fall on the same Sunday — June 19th, 2022. It’s only the second year in American history that this day has been a federally recognized holiday. Many kids learn about Juneteenth in school (otherwise referred to as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, and Freedom Day). But just like other federally recognized holidays, if you want to do more to teach your kids about what Juneteenth really is — an annual commemoration of June 19th, 1865, when federal troops came to Galveston, Texas, to ensure that the enslaved people there were freed two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued — look no further.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays. The goal was to give workers several three-day weekends throughout the year so families can spend more time together. The U.S. government recognizes a total of 12 federal holidays – 11 observed annually and Inauguration Day observed every four […]
Rodney “Hurricane” Carter Jr. is a fitness expert and a competitive boxer, and is making a difference in New York’s Harlem community by marking Juneteenth with a day of empowerment, health, and wellness. “Hurricane Fit Day” is a way to lift up the underserved who face challenges...
