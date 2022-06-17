Catholic Charities Closing in Observance of Juneteenth

This year, Father’s Day and Juneteenth fall on the same Sunday — June 19th, 2022. It’s only the second year in American history that this day has been a federally recognized holiday. Many kids learn about Juneteenth in school (otherwise referred to as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, and Freedom Day). But just like other federally recognized holidays, if you want to do more to teach your kids about what Juneteenth really is — an annual commemoration of June 19th, 1865, when federal troops came to Galveston, Texas, to ensure that the enslaved people there were freed two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued — look no further.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO