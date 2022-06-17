ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings see bidding war break out for Jaden Ivey and No. 4 pick in NBA draft

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAXeS_0gDmO8Ur00

The Kings knew they would have a hot commodity when they jumped three spots in the lottery to secure the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft. They couldn’t have known the value of the pick would generate enough trade buzz to prompt a live segment featuring ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski from Game 6 of the NBA finals on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Wojnarowski reported on “NBA Countdown” that numerous teams want to move up to No. 4 in order to drafty Ivey, pointing to teams such as the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

“That No. 4 pick that the Sacramento Kings hold is very much in play,” Wojnarowski said. “There are a lot of teams trying to get deals done with Sacramento so they can move up to select Jaden Ivey. That’s teams close to them in the lottery — Detroit, Indiana, who are five and six, the New York Knicks at 11, the Washington Wizards at No. 10 and even some teams outside of the lottery.

“Sacramento’s asking price is going to be significant to move in there. I think they see this as essentially a four-player draft. There’s a drop off after four. Monte McNair, their GM, you can expect him to be on the phones this next week as we get closer to Thursday’s draft, and if they’re going to move that pick, I think they expect that they’re going to get a lot in return.”

Earlier in the day, a report from Substack’s Quinton Mayo suggested the Wizards have “spent a significant amount of time discussing possible trade packages to acquire the number four overall pick from Sacramento, Ivey’s assumed draft position.”

There was immediate speculation that such a deal would bring the Kings a package that would include the No. 10 pick in the draft plus Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, a young player such as Deni Avdija or Rui Hachimura and additional draft compensation. That kind of offer is worthy of discussion at Kings headquarters, but better offers could arise.

Ivey is widely projected to go to the Kings with the No. 4 pick in the draft. That is assuming he doesn’t jump into the top three ahead of Auburn power forward Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren or Duke power forward Paolo Banchero.

Ivey, 20, is one of the most electrifying players in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore at Purdue. He shot 46% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

A report surfaced earlier this week suggesting Sacramento is not Ivey’s “preferred destination,” but that wouldn’t prevent the Kings from drafting him. There are legitimate questions about Ivey’s fit with De’Aaron Fox given their similar strengths and weaknesses, but there’s also plenty of intrigue over the possibility of Fox and Ivey running the floor in transition and making cuts around a big man like Domantas Sabonis.

If Kings general manager Monte McNair keeps the No. 4 pick, he will likely have his choice between the likes of Ivey, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Kentucky shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels. If McNair chooses to trade the pick, he could potentially move back one position or more to acquire another player or additional assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExMaM_0gDmO8Ur00
Purdue ‘s Jaden Ivey, center, goes up for the shot as Saint Peter’s Isiah Dasher, left, looks on during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola/AP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Detroit, MI
Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Kentucky State
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

The story of the man who was better than LeBron James in high school: Lenny Cooke

This is the story behind the high school player that was once ranked ahead of LeBron James. His name is Lenny Cooke. And yes, he was just that good. Back in the summer of 2001, we had a bubbling pool of future NBA talent all waiting for their chance of being drafted into the biggest and best basketball league in the world. Many of the players from that era have gone on to be household names and stars of the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must trade in 2022 NBA offseason after losing to Warriors in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season. Following talk of a rebuild in December, the Celtics completely turned things around and went on to win the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum proved that they are one of the best star-studded duos in the NBA. Marcus Smart is an excellent third option. Al […] The post 2 players Celtics must trade in 2022 NBA offseason after losing to Warriors in NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Chet Holmgren
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

3 Bold Trades For New York Knicks To Acquire Star

The Big Apple provides one of the biggest stages for the NBA’s stars to shine. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks don’t have many of them on their current roster. Last season, Julius Randle had the appearance of one. Unfortunately, he regressed considerably in 2021-22. The big man’s scoring dropped from 24.1 points per game to 20.1. His three-point accuracy has particularly plummeted, connecting on 41.1% of his tries last season and only 30.8% this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Countdown#The Pick#Nba Finals#Espn#The Detroit Pistons#The New York Knicks#The Washington Wizards#Gm
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
720
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy