ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dan McFarland: Ulster coach signs contract extension which will keep him at Irish province until 2025

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlster head coach Dan McFarland has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the Irish province until at least 2025. McFarland has been in charge of Ulster since August 2018 and his new deal means he will become their longest-serving coach in the professional era. Ulster have...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Christian Malcolm loses role as Olympic head coach with UK Athletics

UK Athletics will discontinue Christian Malcolm's Olympic head coach role as part of a restructure. Malcolm will remain in position until after August's European Championships and will continue to work with the athletes ahead of next month's World Championships in Eugene. The 43-year-old will hold talks with UKA over other...
SPORTS
The Independent

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ââone of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.” Read More 'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to HungaryChloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injuryLucy Bronze hoping for boost from England’s ‘12th man’ at Women’s Euros
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulster Rugby#Toulouse#Cape Town#Irish#European
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms. The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto. The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Last-minute Freddie Burns drop goal wins Premiership title for Leicester

Replacement fly-half Freddie Burns landed a last-minute drop goal to give Leicester their first English Premiership rugby title for nine years as they overcame a dogged Saracens 15-12 at Twickenham on Saturday. First-half tries by South African forwards Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese had Leicester 12-6 up at the break...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Transfer news... for referees! Bobby Madden resigns from the SFA after almost two decades officiating in Scotland as he relocates to England to take charge of EFL games next season

Scottish referee Bobby Madden will transfer to English football this summer and take charge of games in the EFL from next season. Madden will join the National Group of referees, expected to be involved primarily in fixtures in Leagues One and Two after moving south for professional reasons. The 43-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ulster Derby: Urban Oasis beats Cougar to win Down Royal race

Jamie Powell secured the biggest win of his fledgling riding career after Urban Oasis pushed favourite Cougar into second place in the Ulster Derby. The apprentice brought Urban Oasis (9-1) home a length and three-quarters in front of Cougar (6-4) at Down Royal. The race was not without drama as...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tierney, Shankland, Semedo, Bernabei, Odey, Ferguson

Celtic are keen on a move for 24-year-old Vitoria de Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo, who previously spent time with Nottingham Forest and Reading, and the Scottish champions are at the forefront of securing the Guinea-Bissau international. (Abola) Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei was shown a straight red card in his side's...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy