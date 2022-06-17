Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Union; Webster The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Spencer County in southwestern Indiana Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky Daviess County in northwestern Kentucky McLean County in northwestern Kentucky Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Union County in northwestern Kentucky Webster County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chandler to near Corydon to 8 miles northwest of Marion, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Robards around 805 AM CDT. Sebree around 810 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Eureka, Beech Grove, Rockport, Calhoun, Grandview and Olney. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 91 and 101, and between Mile Markers 110 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 4. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 57 and 59. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO