Edwards County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Lyon; Todd; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Christian County in south central Kentucky Caldwell County in western Kentucky Trigg County in western Kentucky Northern Todd County in south central Kentucky Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 820 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beech Grove to near Olney to near Eddyville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Princeton around 840 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Crofton and Cobb. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 42 and 75. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 68 and 90. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 7 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saline, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Williamson County in southern Illinois Saline County in southern Illinois * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM CDT. Marion around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Daviess, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Daviess; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Jefferson; Larue; McLean; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT DAVIESS GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MCLEAN MEADE NELSON OHIO OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Union; Webster The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Spencer County in southwestern Indiana Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky Daviess County in northwestern Kentucky McLean County in northwestern Kentucky Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Union County in northwestern Kentucky Webster County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chandler to near Corydon to 8 miles northwest of Marion, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Robards around 805 AM CDT. Sebree around 810 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Eureka, Beech Grove, Rockport, Calhoun, Grandview and Olney. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 91 and 101, and between Mile Markers 110 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 4. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 57 and 59. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
KFVS12

Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported

(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland. The storms packed strong winds and small hail. The National Weather Service says there are scattered reports of downed trees and power lines. A large tree fell and crushed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

DRONE12: Crews clean up storm damage in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau students in summer school showed off projects they had been working on for their families. Police officers in southern Illinois just completed two days of active shooter training. No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. One Heartland community proudly showcases how they satisfy all...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night, June 18. The crash happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Krebs Station Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Everett Johnson lost control of his 2000...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Motorcycle crash sends Paducah man to the hospital

A Paducah man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Krebs Station Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was driven by 21-year-old Everett Johnson of Paducah. Deputies said Johnson was east bound on...
PADUCAH, KY
kzimksim.com

Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert Eldorado Police Department – James Combs – CANCEL

At the request of the Eldorado Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Eldorado Police Department is requesting assistance in locating James Coomes, a 92 year old white male, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. James has gray hair and wears eyeglasses. He was last seen at his residence in Eldorado at 5:30pm on June 14th. He is driving a white 2017 Lexus RX350 with Illinois license plate 832095. Mr. Coomes has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of James Coomes should contact the Eldorado Police Department at 618-273-2141, or contact 911.
ELDORADO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Storms cause power outages in Local 6 area

Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear declares state of emergency for Marion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency for the City of Marion on June 18. The executive order came hours after the city requested help from the governor due to a water shortage. “The number one priority of government is to keep our people safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s action of […]
MARION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.  […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Magic 95.1

Two hurt in Jackson County crash

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt Tuesday in a two car crash in Jackson County. It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Route 3 near Grand Tower. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Harold Gates, 60, of Jackson, Missouri was southbound when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver of that second vehicle, Richard Meyer, 63, of Sparta, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. Harold Gates was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Multiple roads closed in Princeton due to trees brought down by storms

Fire officials in Princeton, Indiana, are advising the public of several road closures caused by Friday morning's storms. The Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 said the following roads were closed due to downed trees:. 64 West at Nidec. Broadway Street at Stout. Broadway Street and 5th Avenue. North Main...
PRINCETON, IN
kbsi23.com

SB I-55 back open at 93 MM after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash at the 93 mile marker Friday morning closed one lane. No one was injured in the crash, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The road is clear.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Patoka man injured in one vehicle crash Saturday morning

A 20-year-old Patoka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Gray Road south of the Berry Road intersection in rural Alma. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Gebke of McNichol Road was traveling northbound on the Gray Road when he ran off the right side of the pavement, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road and struck a power pole.
PATOKA, IL

