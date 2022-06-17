ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Crews battle fire at home damaged in Wednesday’s storms

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at an Allouez home that was damaged during Wednesday’s storms. At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a...

www.wbay.com

wearegreenbay.com

Two-vehicle crash at E. Mason St., S. Roosevelt St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. At around 6: 30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street. After the crash, several people near the incident reportedly rushed to the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
Allouez, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Allouez, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Several first responders around De Pere home

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are investigating an incident near a home on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Action 2 News saw crime scene tape stopping traffic around the area just before 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw several first responders, including an ambulance, De Pere...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Free water for those impacted by storms

Wisconsin State Patrol and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the roll-over type crash on State Trunk Highway 49 and County Trunk Highway I. The Black Creek community was hit hard by storms on June 15. June 18 Birthday Club. Updated: 13 hours ago. Here are today's birthdays. First...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere home damaged, police investigating incident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a De Pere home on Saturday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m. Local 5 learned of an incident near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Seymour Continues To Recover From Wednesday Tornado

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
SEYMOUR, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/19/22 Kewaskum Man Injured In Rollover Accident

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on US Highway 45, south of State Highway 67 in the Town of Auburn just before 9:30 Saturday night. An investigation determined the 39-year-old Kewaskum man driving the vehicle south on US Highway 45 lost control, went left of center and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated. Flight for Life flew him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Eden Fire Department and First responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, Campbellsport Police Department, the State Patrol and DNR.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
cwbradio.com

Missing Central Wisconsin Man Found Dead Friday

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday. Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

We Energies, WPS, ‘on track’ to restore power after storms

(WFRV) – Utility crews are making headway toward restoring power to residents in northeast Wisconsin after Wednesday’s powerful storms. We Energies announced Sunday that they remain ‘on track’ to restore power to all customers in the Fox Valley who lost power due to the storms. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

People allowed to return home after Fond du Lac gas leak

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - People are being allowed to return to their homes after a gas leak in Fond du Lac Friday afternoon. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and Alliant Energy were on the scene of a gas leak on Ray Street between E. Merrill Ave. and Ledgeview Ave. That was a few blocks from McDermott Park and SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
WBAY Green Bay

Semi flipped due to strong winds

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi blew over on Highway 172 Wednesday. The semi flipped around 6:33 p.m. as strong winds and rain swept the area. Crews got it back upright by 7:50 p.m. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Howard neighborhood blocked in by storm damage

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Storm damage in Howard stands out from some of the other damage around the Green Bay area. Wednesday night we showed you a bar along Velp Avenue with its siding shredded by straight-line winds and parts of its roof across the street, where it shattered the windows of the AmericInn’s indoor pool.
HOWARD, WI

