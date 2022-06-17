For the record, Saturday is the day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like Santa’s elves on Christmas Eve, they’re busy behind the scenes at Peaches Records.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says they’re busy because the big day is on the way.

National Independent Record Store Day is Saturday, June 18.

Since 1975, the people at Peaches have been music to New Orleans’ ears.

It’s a local record shop, still surviving in the day of digital everything.

Across America, National Independent Record Store Day is a moment to rewind.

And to reflect.

Always to celebrate and spread the word that a record shop is no museum.

Around here at Peaches Records, they want you to know something about the place.

It’s homegrown.

It’s family-owned.

And internationally known.

They’re playing your song.

On a turntable, most likely.

The celebration for National Independent Record Store Day starts at 9 am,

Pizza and beer are on the menu.

And, of course, music.

Special releases just for National Independent Record Store Day.

