ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

For the record, Saturday is the day in New Orleans

By with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGORp_0gDmLZ6c00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like Santa’s elves on Christmas Eve, they’re busy behind the scenes at Peaches Records.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says they’re busy because the big day is on the way.

National Independent Record Store Day is Saturday, June 18.

Since 1975, the people at Peaches have been music to New Orleans’ ears.

It’s a local record shop, still surviving in the day of digital everything.

Across America, National Independent Record Store Day is a moment to rewind.

And to reflect.

Always to celebrate and spread the word that a record shop is no museum.

Around here at Peaches Records, they want you to know something about the place.

It’s homegrown.

It’s family-owned.

And internationally known.

They’re playing your song.

On a turntable, most likely.

The celebration for National Independent Record Store Day starts at 9 am,

Pizza and beer are on the menu.

And, of course, music.

Special releases just for National Independent Record Store Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Long-lost film of 1898 Rex parade is believed to be the oldest footage shot in New Orleans

After reigning 124 years ago as Rex, king of Carnival, Charles A. Farwell rides again — in a bit of film discovered in March in a Dutch museum. This two-minute snippet, believed to be the oldest existing movie footage shot in New Orleans, will be shown Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Presbytère overlooking Jackson Square. The screening, which will be followed by a discussion, will be free and open to the public.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Upcoming retreat to teach New Orleans women to thrive

NEW ORLEANS — An upcoming retreat in New Orleans aims to inspire women to follow their dreams and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. The "Momming, Surviving and Thriving Retreat" is happening June 23-26 at the Virgin Hotel New Orleans. Tickets to the four-day event can be purchased here. Organizer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Community members celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday around the city: 'Long past due'

New Orleanians gathered Sunday to commemorate Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865, coming together for games, food and music. In a second day of events held across the city, locals led a second-line at Armstrong Park, musicians played at Congo Square and a march celebrated both Juneteenth and Father’s Day to honor “fathers of the movement.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Record#Record Shop#Peaches Records#Nexstar Media Inc
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ayu brings fresh pastries to Frenchmen Street

Ayu, which rhymes with bayou, is an Indonesian word that conjures beauty and joy. Step into Ayu Bakehouse and that’s clearly the end game, a place where crusty ovals of fragrant sourdough keep company with strawberry tartlets jagged with Ponchatoula fruit and pavlova rounds of meringue scattered with blueberries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy