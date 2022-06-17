ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham woman jailed, accused of threatening daycare

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Birmingham woman has been arrested after police say she made threats toward a local daycare....

wvtm13.com

Shooting sends teen and another victim to Birmingham hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen and another person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street North on a call that two people had been shot shortly before 5 p.m. A 17-year-old who had injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that occurred Sunday in Birmingham has left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m., a man was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner St. He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say the victim in this shooting has died. Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died. Police believe this is an isolated incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 teens arrested in connection with Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens are facing capital murder charges in connection with a double homicide from February. According to Birmingham Police, the teens were charged in the deaths of 16-year-olds Jeremiah Collier and Todd Lorenzo Johnson on February 20. Police said officers with the West Precinct responded around 8 p.m. to the 5000 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy. The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. Reports say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Friends, family, strangers remember Officer Kennis Croom

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Friends, family, and strangers are coming together to remember Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed in the line of duty while answering the call of a domestic dispute in Meridian, Mississippi. Loved ones say Croom was one of a kind with a one of...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Local Pastor Reacts to Vestavia Hills Church Shooting

A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

McCalla man shot and killed Thursday night

MCCALLA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after a McCalla man was shot and killed Thursday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 46-year-old Brian Keith Lovoy was fatally shot at 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
MCCALLA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating double shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting in Ensley Friday afternoon. Police said two shooting victims showed up at a fire station on Avenue I at about 3 p.m. One victim was treated at the fire station and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two people apprehended after car crashes into Ensley house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been apprehended after police say a car crashed into a home in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Friday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department says they were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 31st Street Ensley on Friday around 12:39 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police officer in stable condition following accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering following an accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, a community member called the Birmingham 911 Communications Division to report an officer-involved accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene and observed a Birmingham Police patrol vehicle that had collided into a utility pole and barrier fence at the scene of the old Alabama Power Company building.
iheart.com

Third Vestavia Hills Church Shooting Victim Dies

The third victim of the Vestavia Hills church shooting has died. 84-year-old Jane Pounds of Hoover was being treated at UAB. Police say a 70-year old gunman opened fire Thursday evening during a potluck supper at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Cahaba Heights. 84-year old Bart Rainey of Irondale was pronounced dead at the scene, and 75-year old Sarah Yeager of Pelham died at the hospital. Police Capt. Shane Ware said the gunman's name was being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The motive is unclear. Ware described the suspect as an "occasional attendee" of the church.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa police help girl get back home after being found walking alone Saturday morning

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said it found a girl walking alone Saturday morning but it was not long before officers helped the girl get back home. Police said the girl was found walking at 3rd Avenue East and 41st Street in the area of Skyland Elementary around 7 a.m. The department put a post on social media just before 9 a.m. and it quickly gained traction in the community, gaining over 3,000 shares in less than two hours.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

