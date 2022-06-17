Birmingham woman jailed, accused of threatening daycare

A Sunday afternoon shooting in west Birmingham left one man dead. The city’s West Precinct officers responded just before 2 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 5900 block of Warner Street. That area is near Lipscomb. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said police arrived to find an...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen and another person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street North on a call that two people had been shot shortly before 5 p.m. A 17-year-old who had injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that occurred Sunday in Birmingham has left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m., a man was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner St. He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say the victim in this shooting has died. Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died. Police believe this is an isolated incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
The Office of the District Attorney has issued warrants against 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith for Capital Murder of Two or More Persons after Thursday's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills which left three people dead. Smith is being held without bond. The victims were identified as Walter...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens are facing capital murder charges in connection with a double homicide from February. According to Birmingham Police, the teens were charged in the deaths of 16-year-olds Jeremiah Collier and Todd Lorenzo Johnson on February 20. Police said officers with the West Precinct responded around 8 p.m. to the 5000 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy. The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. Reports say the...
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Vestavia Hills Police Department said a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church subdued the shooter before police arrived, possibly preventing an even higher death toll in Thursday's shooting. The victims were identified as Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale, and Sarah Yeager, 75 of Pelham.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Friends, family, and strangers are coming together to remember Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed in the line of duty while answering the call of a domestic dispute in Meridian, Mississippi. Loved ones say Croom was one of a kind with a one of...
A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
MCCALLA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after a McCalla man was shot and killed Thursday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 46-year-old Brian Keith Lovoy was fatally shot at 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. It's unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting in Ensley Friday afternoon. Police said two shooting victims showed up at a fire station on Avenue I at about 3 p.m. One victim was treated at the fire station and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — For Brian Cocke, a shooting at a church Vestavia Hills Thursday struck close to home. Cocke’s neighbor, Bart Rainey, was one of three victims who died after a “lone” gunman opened fire inside St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Cocke, a teacher, said Rainey was a “nice and caring man.” Cocke would often […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been apprehended after police say a car crashed into a home in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Friday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department says they were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 31st Street Ensley on Friday around 12:39 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering following an accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, a community member called the Birmingham 911 Communications Division to report an officer-involved accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene and observed a Birmingham Police patrol vehicle that had collided into a utility pole and barrier fence at the scene of the old Alabama Power Company building.
The third victim of the Vestavia Hills church shooting has died. 84-year-old Jane Pounds of Hoover was being treated at UAB. Police say a 70-year old gunman opened fire Thursday evening during a potluck supper at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Cahaba Heights. 84-year old Bart Rainey of Irondale was pronounced dead at the scene, and 75-year old Sarah Yeager of Pelham died at the hospital. Police Capt. Shane Ware said the gunman's name was being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The motive is unclear. Ware described the suspect as an "occasional attendee" of the church.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department said it found a girl walking alone Saturday morning but it was not long before officers helped the girl get back home. Police said the girl was found walking at 3rd Avenue East and 41st Street in the area of Skyland Elementary around 7 a.m. The department put a post on social media just before 9 a.m. and it quickly gained traction in the community, gaining over 3,000 shares in less than two hours.
Comments / 0