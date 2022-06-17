Birmingham woman jailed, accused of threatening daycare

The third victim of the Vestavia Hills church shooting has died. 84-year-old Jane Pounds of Hoover was being treated at UAB. Police say a 70-year old gunman opened fire Thursday evening during a potluck supper at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Cahaba Heights. 84-year old Bart Rainey of Irondale was pronounced dead at the scene, and 75-year old Sarah Yeager of Pelham died at the hospital. Police Capt. Shane Ware said the gunman's name was being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The motive is unclear. Ware described the suspect as an "occasional attendee" of the church.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO