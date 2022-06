Grade 3 students from Woodstock and Phoenicia Elementary Schools are learning how to be “Science Detectives.”. “The students have been learning about some of the tools that scientists use to observe and measure the world around them, and are learning the basics of how to use these tools themselves,” says environmental educator/watershed youth educator Matt Savatgy, from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County, who runs the science enrichment program with teacher in the library Shelley Savatgy. While in the past the program was only offered to select students (who had been recommended by their teachers), this year all Grade 3 students are cycling through a five-week learning unit with the husband-and-wife Science Detectives team.

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO