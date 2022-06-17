ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 17-19

By Shirley McMarlin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaire Wynds Entertainment will present a living history program entitled “Scoundrel’s Alley” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, along Route 30 in Laughlintown. A troupe of four historical re-enactors will portray rogues, paupers and other undesirable figures, bringing to...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family preserves history of Bethel Park’s Coverdale neighborhood

You’ve heard about all the owners of old homes and hostelries making the claim: George Washington slept here. Bethel Park resident Collin McCormick has a similar story, and a far more confirmable one, involving 13-year National Basketball Association player Armen Gilliam (1964-2011). “He lived in the same house I...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin Borough manager honored for 'distinguished service'

Irwin Borough’s manager was recognized by a state association for her outstanding service to the town. Shari Martino, 42, of North Huntingdon, was honored by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs with its Distinguished Service Award for 2022. She received the award at the association’s convention last month in Hershey.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth with community, music, food, and more

Pittsburghers are celebrating Juneteenth with three days of free events open to the public in honor of the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration, produced by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday, featuring local and national Black vendors, a parade, food, music, arts, and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell residents urged to take survey on city parks

As part of a comprehensive plan for Lower Burrell’s parks, the city is asking residents to take an online survey on what facilities and activities they want to see in the city’s five parks. City parks include Braeview Fireman’s Park, Burrell Lake Park, Kotecki Memorial Park, Kinloch Fireman’s...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth with parade, focus on voting rights

Hundreds marched through Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States following emancipation. Juneteenth, officially celebrated on June 19, became an official holiday in the city of Pittsburgh and nationally in 2021. Groups ranging from advocacy organizations, health-care companies,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Hotel Saxonburg for sale but will remain open while on the market

The oldest continuously operating hotel, bar and restaurant in the heart of historic Saxonburg in Butler County is on the market. The Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed for about $1.2 million with Coldwell Banker of Fox Chapel. The business,...
SAXONBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Walnut Capital in talks to extend Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the East End's top developments could be in store for another expansion. Walnut Capital in Shadyside is in preliminary talks about a zoning change that would extend the Bakery Square footprint into the Village of Eastside Shopping Center as well as an adjacent lot. The lot they're looking into is the one that once housed Club One Fitness. Along with those properties, they're also targeting the former Matthews International Building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Butler County Chamber of Commerce hosting LobsterFest

BUTLER (KDKA) - Tickets are now on sale for LobsterFest in Butler County!. The chamber of commerce is hosting the event on Friday, July 15 at the Woods at Eisler Farms. There will be fresh lobster, live music, fireworks, and an open bar. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
DELMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington County's trails and parks are a quick getaway to the great outdoors

As our Southwestern Pennsylvania weather starts heating up, we can look forward to getting back to the great outdoors! Regardless of whether you’re always in nature or looking for a break from the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find you’re always welcome at one of Washington County’s great outdoor spaces. Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or be out on the water, we’ve got a place for you to do it. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity is, our parks and trails are sure to have something for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park author explores family secrets in a new novel

You’d be hard pressed to find a family that doesn’t have a few skeletons rattling around in its closet. The drunken uncle. The philandering granddad. The distant ancestor who owned slaves or served time in jail. Bethel Park author Ann Howley used an eye-opening family revelation as the...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person dead in Churchill house fire

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI is reporting that one person died in a Churchill house fire on Sunday. The home is located on the 800 block of Graham Boulevard. Crews responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Flames broke through the roof of the single-family home, and the fire reached three alarms before the flames were put under control.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA

