Former North Knox standout Mallory Rogers to join VUVB Trailblazers

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gibson; Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gibson County in southwestern Indiana Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Posey County in southwestern Indiana * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 709 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Enfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include New Harmony, Mount Vernon, Blairsville, Darmstadt, Kasson, Evansville and Melody Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near Mile Marker 5, between Mile Markers 8 and 21, and between Mile Markers 23 and 37. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 5 and 29. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO