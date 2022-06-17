Are the Law and Order shows set within the One Chicago universe?

Action and drama abound in the “One Chicago” series “Chicago PD.” However, plenty of the most dynamic storylines follow the series’ favorite couples. For seasons, we’ve watched Detectives Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton grow closer and closer together; and, finally, they celebrated a small wedding during the season eight finale. As to Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess, their romance is still a struggle several seasons later. However, one character who has repeatedly failed in love is “Chicago PD” actor LaRoyce Hawkin’s character Kevin Atwater. That said, Atwater found a solid relationship earlier this season with a school teacher named Celeste. And though they broke up later in the season, Atwater’s actor LaRoyce Hawkins said he would “love to see” his character and Celeste get back together.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO