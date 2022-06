The South Carolina Supreme Court is now seeking to disbar suspended and accused South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh pending the outcome of a hearing next week. The state Supreme Court issued its latest order involving Murdaugh on Thursday, summoning the former Hampton County attorney to appear in the Supreme Court Courtroom at 11 a.m. on June 22 to present legal arguments on the question of whether the court should disbar Murdaugh from the practice of law.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO