NEW BUILDING PLANNED FOR ANDERSON MARKET, FUEL STATION BEING ADDED

City of North Bend release – The City of North Bend was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist Coos County residents struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities. The funds come from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which the Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority administers. North Bend partnered with Coos County and chose to take a regional approach for the maximum of $500,000 by soliciting Intergovernmental Agreements from each of the local governments in the county. Grant dollars will be available for mortgage, rent and utility (gas and electricity, but exclude water and sewer) payments up to six months past due. The grant dollars will be administered by Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA), a private non-profit organization that provides cost-effective joint administration, leadership, and support for children’s programs and emergency services on the Southern Oregon Coast. Those eligible to receive the emergency rental, mortgage, and utility assistance must meet specific income and eligibility requirements. Applicant household information collected must remain confidential, used only to meet federal and state record keeping requirements, and withheld as applicable from disclosure. Beginning next week, potential applicants should visit ORCCA at 1855 Thomas Avenue in Coos Bay between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to apply for benefits. Mayor Jessica Engelke announced the grant at North Bend City Hall Thursday morning with ORCCA’s Executive Director (and Coos Bay City Councilor) Drew Farmer.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO