ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

NEW BUILDING PLANNED FOR ANDERSON MARKET, FUEL STATION BEING ADDED

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new building is planned for Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. A site plan review application filed with the City of Roseburg said buildings totaling just over 6,100 square feet will eventually be demolished with new structures of nearly 3,400 square feet being constructed. Tom Rogers...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
klcc.org

Eugene updates renter protections in a very tight market

Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CAMPING AVAILABLE AT RAINBOW PLAZA IN REEDSPORT

A limited number of campsites will be made available starting July 1st at Rainbow Plaza on Water Avenue in Reedsport, adjacent to the Umpqua River waterfront. A City of Reedsport release said the campsites are for dry camping only and do not offer the use of water and electricity. Public restroom facilities are nearby at the Rainbow Plaza Boat Launch during daylight hours.
REEDSPORT, OR
oregontoday.net

North Bend awarded $500,000 CDBG Grant, June 17

City of North Bend release – The City of North Bend was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist Coos County residents struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or utilities. The funds come from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which the Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority administers. North Bend partnered with Coos County and chose to take a regional approach for the maximum of $500,000 by soliciting Intergovernmental Agreements from each of the local governments in the county. Grant dollars will be available for mortgage, rent and utility (gas and electricity, but exclude water and sewer) payments up to six months past due. The grant dollars will be administered by Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA), a private non-profit organization that provides cost-effective joint administration, leadership, and support for children’s programs and emergency services on the Southern Oregon Coast. Those eligible to receive the emergency rental, mortgage, and utility assistance must meet specific income and eligibility requirements. Applicant household information collected must remain confidential, used only to meet federal and state record keeping requirements, and withheld as applicable from disclosure. Beginning next week, potential applicants should visit ORCCA at 1855 Thomas Avenue in Coos Bay between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to apply for benefits. Mayor Jessica Engelke announced the grant at North Bend City Hall Thursday morning with ORCCA’s Executive Director (and Coos Bay City Councilor) Drew Farmer.
NORTH BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
KDRV

Porchfest 2022 returns to Grants Pass

Porchfest took place for the first time in two years in Grants Pass due to the pandemic. This family-friendly music festival fills the streets of Lawnridge Avenue and Washington Blvd.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT REDUCES FARES EFFECTIVE JULY FIRST

Umpqua Public Transportation District will reduce fares on all services effective July 1st. District General Manager Cheryl Cheas said, “At a time when the price of gas is rising at an astronomical rate, the increased cost of living hits our low-income and rural populations especially hard”. Cheas said the hope is to provide some measure of relief from the current level of inflation by cutting the price of riding a UTrans bus and Umpqua Rides services in half.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MUCH OF THE PREVIOUSLY CLOSED 2021 WILDFIRE AREAS NOW OPEN

Much of the previously closed areas associated with the 2021 wildfires in the Umpqua National Forest are now open. Chris Bentley of the UNF said that includes a large area that was in the Jack Fire, Rough Patch Complex and Devil’s Knob Complex fires. Bentley said the new closure...
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.17.22

Pacific Power Vice President of Operations Allen Berreth talks about work to increase the resiliency of the electrical grid around wildfire season. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 17 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Building#Harvard#Kqen
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG VA OUTPATIENT CLINICS WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR HOLIDAY

Roseburg VA outpatient clinics will be closed on Monday in honor of Juneteenth. A release said June 19,1865 is when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally notified they were free from bondage, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. While Juneteenth has been celebrated...
ROSEBURG, OR
cityofroseburg.org

Study underway for Diamond Lake Blvd.

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Work on a design plan to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/ Oregon Route 138 East is underway in Roseburg after the City recently kicked off a joint project with the state and a consultant. The project’s goal is to create a design...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Two-vehicle crash damages traffic light

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation will be on scene near Grants Pass Parkway and NE Terry Lane to repair a traffic light damaged in a two-vehicle crash. According to Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, multiple agencies responded to Sunday's crash with reports of heavy damage at...
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
KXL

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing. The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Cow loose on highway in Thurston

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE WRECK ON BUSY ROADWAY

No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on a busy roadway on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:25 p.m. the driver of a pickup was attempting to turn left onto Diamond Lake Boulevard from Fulton Street, which the vehicle struck a mini-van which was traveling west on Diamond Lake.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SPRING GARDEN TOUR IS SATURDAY

The League of Women Voters Umpqua Valley has its 2022 Spring Garden Tour this Saturday. It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those taking part can tour six gardens while listening to live musicians and watching working artists. Tickets are $15. They are available at:. *My Coffee...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Traffic signal damaged following major crash in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 17

OHA report, June 16, 2022 – Cases: 1,583, 789,698 total; Deaths: 0 new, 7,721 total; Hospitalized: 303, one more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 16, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,538.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy