Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 17, 2022

“Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy!’ Get out and enjoy all the activities in and around Wellington!. On June 25th the Wellington Area Chamber will hold its first annual golf tournament with up to 76 players and a shotgun start at 7:30 am. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Sponsorships for the tournament are available by contacting the Chamber Office. Volunteers are also needed for lots of fun positions. Be right in the middle of all the action at this Golf Tournament. Proceeds will be shared with the American Legion. Spokesperson Roy Cook states “Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”

WELLINGTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO