A debt charity says it has been seeing more clients suffering with issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks.Christians Against Poverty (CAP) also said there has been a rise in clients sacrificing meals or going without heating, as well as an increase in people unable to afford basic toiletries.The charity said it has seen an increase of over 40% in calls to its UK helpline in the first five months of 2022, compared with last year.Its report said: “Without a doubt, money affects mental health, and mental health affects income.”The charity also found there is a gap of nearly...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO