How one man’s mission to save a Lehigh Valley comic book store sign became so much more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages. They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO