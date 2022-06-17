ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

How one man’s mission to save a Lehigh Valley comic book store sign became so much more

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
There isn’t an article long enough to describe Christopher Elston’s enthusiastic mission to save one hand-painted Lehigh Valley comic book store sign. Over...

thevalleyledger.com

New Lehigh Valley Native Plant Directory Resource for Home Gardeners

Lehigh Valley, Pa – Gardeners in the Lehigh Valley now have a one-stop online destination for all things native, thanks to the new Lehigh Valley Native Plant Directory created by the Lehigh County and Northampton County Master Gardeners. This directory encourages residents to use low-maintenance native plants in their gardens, to provide food and habitat for wildlife and critical pollinators.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
streetfoodblog.com

Mediterranean restaurant makes strikes, swapping one Lehigh Valley Most important Avenue for an additional

A restaurant identified for its Turkish specialties is making strikes within the Lehigh Valley. Mersin on Most important, serving genuine Mediterranean dishes resembling tabouli, babaganush and lamb and beef gyros, has swapped one essential drag for an additional — shifting from its roughly year-old spot at 52 S. Most important St. in Nazareth (now house to gluten- and dairy-free eatery Indigo 52) to a newly renovated house at 200 Most important St. in Tatamy.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages.  They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Get to Know Anita Paukovits, Executive Director & President of The Children's Home of Easton

When Anita Paukovits was a young college graduate, she did not anticipate that she would eventually be the executive director and president of The Children’s Home of Easton. “I took my first ‘real’ job post-college to use my social work degree and thought: Why not? Let’s try this!” Paukovits says. Now, 39 years later, Paukovits is the first female to hold the role, which is one she accepted in 2015.
EASTON, PA
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Home, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
phillyfunguide.com

Live Entertainment lineup at Valley Forge Casino Resort

Valley Forge Casino Resort is the perfect destination for a fun summer getaway!. Each Saturday this summer will feature a special live music performance and food truck popup at the resort’s beach-inspired outdoor pool, Valley Beach!. Check out the 20,000-sq.-ft. poolside club with an entertainment stage, open-air bar, tiki...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
bctv.org

90’s Rock n’ Roll Pride Drag Show

One Love Project and Nitro Bar presents to you, “90’s Rock n’ Roll Pride Drag Show”. To celebrate Pride month, they would like to invite the public to join them for a show that will be unforgettable. This event will be taking place on Saturday, June...
READING, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

La Kang in Hellertown Rings the Bell on Food, Community & Noodles

Let’s get a few things straight, starting here: Noodles are awesome, noodles are life. Also, no cuisine has the ultimate claim on noodles. And so, in support of such an outlandish statement, let’s add that there is no such thing as having too many places to eat noodles. There is no argument, either, about whether rice, buckwheat or egg noodles are the best. They all have their place and their job in any given noodle-based dish.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scratch-Off worth $1 Million sold in Berks County

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A scratch-off ticket worth $1 Million dollars was sold in Berks County. The winning Power Payday ticket was sold at Radcliffe's Great Valu, located in the 900 block of State St. in Longswamp Township. Radcliffe's receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Early chocolatiers enjoy sweet smell of retirement after decades serving Lehigh Valley

The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dieruff High School graduation 2022 (PHOTOS)

Allentown’s Dieruff High School held its commencement ceremony Friday night at PPL Center. Contributing photographer Chris Shipley was there to capture moments of the students on their big day. Lehighvalleylive.com will send photographers to graduations throughout the Lehigh Valley and Warren County this season. Our full coverage of graduations...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

From dream home to nightmare

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In the summer of 1972, Lillian Laffey had her dream home. A beautiful home in the Colonial Village development in Wyoming, a home where she lived with her husband and two children, looking forward to watching them grow and play and laugh.
WYOMING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Fretting There’s Nothing to Do? A Perkasie Guitar Manufacturer Offers Factory Tours

Ken Smith.Image via Ken Smith Basses at YouTube. Bucks County guitar fans who want a peek behind the curtain about how their favorite instruments are crafted generally flock to the Martin Guitar Factory in Nazareth. And while that provides a worthy look at an historical line of instruments, there’s a closer option of equal renown. Martin’s product line focuses on acoustic guitars; Ken Smith Basses address the lower end of the scale.
PERKASIE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

