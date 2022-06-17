21-year-old Adrian Marquez dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Chatsworth (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Adrian Marquez, of Pacoima, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Wednesday in Chatsworth. The fatal multi-vehicle accident took place a little before 8:40 p.m. in the 9900 block of Winnetka Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™