ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

21-year-old Adrian Marquez dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Chatsworth (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0gDmHS4N00
21-year-old Adrian Marquez dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Chatsworth (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Adrian Marquez, of Pacoima, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Wednesday in Chatsworth. The fatal multi-vehicle accident took place a little before 8:40 p.m. in the 9900 block of Winnetka Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after a vehicle slams into a tree in Porter Ranch (Los Angeles, CA)

Woman in critical condition after a vehicle slams into a tree in Porter Ranch (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday night, a woman suffered critical injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at 10:39 p.m. in the 10700 block of North Vanalden Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacoima, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man found fatally injured in Whittier

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are still investigating what led to a 50-yea-old man being fatally shot on Sunday in Whittier, authorities said. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive in unincorporated Whittier was reported at about 5:30 a.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Paramedics rushed the...
WHITTIER, CA
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Seanjay Sharma died after a crash in Mojave (Mojave, CA)

37-year-old Seanjay Sharma died after a crash in Mojave (Mojave, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 37-year-old Seanjay Sharma, from Marina Del Rey, as the man who lost his life after a crash Wednesday night in Mojave. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on Tehachapi Willow Springs and Backus Roads [...]
MOJAVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic collision Friday evening in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Judah Lane at around 7:27 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle accident [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash in Westchester

LOS ANGELES – A woman was killed and a man suffered non-life- threatening injuries Saturday in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “An adult female was trapped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
foxla.com

LAPD officers injured after crowd shoots fireworks, throws rocks at them

LOS ANGELES - Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Saturday night after responding to a vandalism call in the Pico Gardens area of Los Angeles. According to LAPD, officers responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street a call shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after reports that a large group of people was vandalizing nearby buildings and cars. LAPD said the large group responded by shooting fireworks at officers in addition to hurling rocks and bottles at them. After calling for backup, officers eventually broke up the group. No one was arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Man Wounded

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Female Trapped After Collision with Tree

Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A collision with a tree left a female trapped in critical condition on Friday night, June 17, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a traffic collision with entrapment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Linda Lefler dead after a hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)

64-year-old Linda Lefler dead after a hit-and-run crash in Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old Linda Lefler as the woman who lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision on Wednesday in Costa Mesa. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at approximately 9 p.m. on Fairview Road, south of Baker Street [...]
COSTA MESA, CA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Anthony Diaz, of Sylmar, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Tuesday in Granada Hills. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway at Woodley Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy