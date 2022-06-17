Blasbalg won’t seek re-election to NK School Committee
By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg said Tuesday that he will not see re-election to the panel, which is embroiled in sexual harassment claims regarding a now-fired coach. He is yet another top school official to leave a post as the uproar continues...
Joy Fox, among six Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s second district, is not seeking the party’s endorsement at its convention later this month. In a letter to the party’s executive committee, she encouraged the party,...
On Tuesday, as the State Senate debated and passed a series of gun control measures in response to recent high-profile mass shootings, the House Finance Committee debated the merits of paying for a proposed program that would place two School Resource Officers (SROs) in every Rhode Island school. The bill, H8310, from Representative Nathan Biah (Democrat, District 3, Providence), “would require school districts and municipalities to have in place two school resource officers within the confines of every public school on or after July 1, 2022.”
I don't think I will ever forget the images I viewed on television on January 6, 2021. The attack on the U.S, Capitol building by alleged die-hard supporters of then-President Donald Trump sought to halt Congress from certifying electoral votes submitted to Congress by the states. When the mob attacked...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some new paint this summer will continue the restoration and upgrade efforts at Plum Beach Lighthouse. The painting work comes as the harsh saltwater splashes against the metal lighthouse puts the need for painting at least once every decade, with the last done about seven years ago.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an historic day for the community in South Providence. City leaders and other community members came together on Saturday morning for the unveiling of new street striping on Prairie Avenue, also known as Rosa Parks Way. Colors of the Pan-African flag — red, black and green can now be […]
Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A groundbreaking ceremony Friday will mark the beginning of renovations for one of Pawtucket’s fire stations. City leaders and members of the fire department will attend the ceremony at 12 p.m. that will kick off construction of Pawtucket Fire Station 1 along West Avenue.
The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Block Island resident Frank DiBiase III to its 2022 Board of Directors. DiBiase is a business development representative and food and beverage director for The Atwells Group, which includes three successful restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the more modern Inn at Spring House.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to reopen a beach in Warwick to swimmers on Saturday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at the Goddard State Park Beach has returned back to safe levels. The beach was closed down Friday because of high...
"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westerly Police Department announced Friday that the Cotrell Bridge will be closed for 90 days. Construction on the bridge, which runs along Westerly and Bradford roads, will begin on July 5. The roadway is expected to open back up on October 3rd. Drivers will...
Champlin Foundation Awards $9.6 Million to Nonprofits Statewide, Including Three $1 Million Grant Recipients. The Champlin Foundation announced today more than $9.6 million in capital funding, including three exciting $1 million grants awarded to the Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum, Crossroads Rhode Island, and the Boys and Girls Club of Providence.
Fall River – A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction and road paving that is expected to take place in the city. The following streets are scheduled for Liberty / Ferreira construction activity next week:. Chavenson Street. Fifth Street – (Between Hartwell...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
(WJAR) — Property values have skyrocketed in cities and towns across Rhode Island, which has some municipalities pushing off scheduled revaluations to ease the burden on taxpayers. Eighteen cities and towns are due for property revaluations this year. According to documents the NBC 10 I-Team obtained from the Rhode...
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday that Rhode Island will invest into more than 800 affordable housing units. McKee was joined by Rhode Island Housing at 2 p.m. in East Providence. Those units are part of a 19 new housing development project. The funding will...
