North Kingstown, RI

Blasbalg won’t seek re-election to NK School Committee

By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg said Tuesday that he will not see re-election to the panel, which is embroiled in sexual harassment claims regarding a now-fired coach. He is yet another top school official to leave a post as the uproar continues...

whatsupnewp.com

Election 2022: Fox foregoes convention endorsement, NOW endorses Magaziner, GOP opposition to gun legislation, Ujifusa announces for state Senate

Joy Fox, among six Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s second district, is not seeking the party’s endorsement at its convention later this month. In a letter to the party’s executive committee, she encouraged the party,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Uprise RI

Educators, advocates and students say ‘No’ to SROs in and out of House Finance hearing

On Tuesday, as the State Senate debated and passed a series of gun control measures in response to recent high-profile mass shootings, the House Finance Committee debated the merits of paying for a proposed program that would place two School Resource Officers (SROs) in every Rhode Island school. The bill, H8310, from Representative Nathan Biah (Democrat, District 3, Providence), “would require school districts and municipalities to have in place two school resource officers within the confines of every public school on or after July 1, 2022.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Plum Beach Lighthouse set for repainting this summer

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some new paint this summer will continue the restoration and upgrade efforts at Plum Beach Lighthouse. The painting work comes as the harsh saltwater splashes against the metal lighthouse puts the need for painting at least once every decade, with the last done about seven years ago.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
City
North Kingstown, RI
North Kingstown, RI
Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

New street striping honors Pan-African community

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an historic day for the community in South Providence. City leaders and other community members came together on Saturday morning for the unveiling of new street striping on Prairie Avenue, also known as Rosa Parks Way. Colors of the Pan-African flag — red, black and green can now be […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET GROUNDBREAKING – JUNE 17TH – 12:00 PM

Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket celebrates beginning of fire station renovations

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A groundbreaking ceremony Friday will mark the beginning of renovations for one of Pawtucket’s fire stations. City leaders and members of the fire department will attend the ceremony at 12 p.m. that will kick off construction of Pawtucket Fire Station 1 along West Avenue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Block Island Times

Frank DiBiase III of The Atwells Group appointed to 2022 RIHA Board of Directors

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Block Island resident Frank DiBiase III to its 2022 Board of Directors. DiBiase is a business development representative and food and beverage director for The Atwells Group, which includes three successful restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the more modern Inn at Spring House.
BUSINESS
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends reopening beach in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to reopen a beach in Warwick to swimmers on Saturday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at the Goddard State Park Beach has returned back to safe levels. The beach was closed down Friday because of high...
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
ABC6.com

Cotrell Bridge will be closed for 90 days starting next month

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westerly Police Department announced Friday that the Cotrell Bridge will be closed for 90 days. Construction on the bridge, which runs along Westerly and Bradford roads, will begin on July 5. The roadway is expected to open back up on October 3rd. Drivers will...
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI

Community Policy