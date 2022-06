A memorial to James Weldon Johnson in Wiscasset, where the poet-civil rights advocate died, took about nine years of off and on talks among clergy, townspeople, local and state officials and others. And on a sunny morning June 17, his birthday and Maine’s first annual James Weldon Johnson Day, at St. Philip’s Church and the town common, with singing, poetry, handholding and amens, it came to pass.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO