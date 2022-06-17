Whiteman makes most of opportunities, eanrs college scholarship

NORTH EAST —North East graduate Jacob Whiteman has seen about every situation a young player can see. He has done things on a baseball field that many only dream of.

He will add to that list in the coming months as Whiteman becomes the less than two percent of high school players and local little league competitors to suit up for a NCAA Division I baseball team.

Whiteman just completed his senior season with the North East Indians and for now is focusing on his final year with the Maryland Legends, a travel team in Cecil County that he has played with since he was seven years old. Then, all roads lead to Towson University north of Baltimore in August as he begins his college baseball career.

Whiteman batted .448 with a team leading 5 home runs, along with 29 RBIs and a .570 on base percentage. Whiteman excelled on the mound too, and that will be his likely landing spot at Towson.

In his senior year at North East, where he led the Indians to the Class 2A semifinals, Whiteman won 8 games and had 105 strikeouts over 63.2 innings.

The game gave Whiteman something as much as he put into it — a sense of respect for people and a teammates that have become like family, another very important thing to Whiteman.

“Especially with summer ball, I have learned how to respect people who care for you and who want to see you succeed,” Whiteman said. “It teaches you how to care for people and want to give back to the community and be a better player and person off the field. With it you find a second family that takes you under their wing and wants to help you succeed.”

At this North East, he was part of a 2022 senior class that gelled quickly with a large group of young players to put together one of the best seasons for North East in recent times.

“I will always remember this season and that group of guys was unbelievable,” Whiteman said. “We had a tight connection and we just clicked. I will definitely remember all the memorable times with my closest friends who are like family to me.”

Whiteman admitted that he “loves to pitch” and coaches at Towson see him in that role, but he has shown defensive prowess and good instincts batting too. He played different infield positions in high school such as third base and shortstop.

Whiteman said it is really “the small things” that make a pitcher successful on the mound and he hopes to sharpen those skills for college.

“It is a lot of technique that forms everything to happen,” Whiteman said. “It is not just arm or talent. I am working on being more accurate with my pitches and gaining mass.”

Whiteman has learned exactly that in summer league ball with the Legends.

“You get to learn different techniques and different styles of coaching,” Whiteman said of his time playing with the Maryland Legends. “Just how they view the game.”

Whiteman wants to bulk up before his first college season as he knows you have the be ready for anything.

“This is a nine inning game,” Whiteman said. “When something bad happens, you have to just keep playing. Baseball can change in an instant.”

And now that Whiteman is part of that small group that gets to play Division I baseball, he is looking forward to competing and representing his hometown well.

“It is a lot more competitive,” Whiteman said. “If you make a mistake, the other guy will capitalize on it. You can get away with some of those mistakes in high school, but not in college.”