ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Whiteman makes most of opportunities, eanrs college scholarship

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHMYt_0gDmH0gW00

NORTH EAST —North East graduate Jacob Whiteman has seen about every situation a young player can see. He has done things on a baseball field that many only dream of.

He will add to that list in the coming months as Whiteman becomes the less than two percent of high school players and local little league competitors to suit up for a NCAA Division I baseball team.

Whiteman just completed his senior season with the North East Indians and for now is focusing on his final year with the Maryland Legends, a travel team in Cecil County that he has played with since he was seven years old. Then, all roads lead to Towson University north of Baltimore in August as he begins his college baseball career.

Whiteman batted .448 with a team leading 5 home runs, along with 29 RBIs and a .570 on base percentage. Whiteman excelled on the mound too, and that will be his likely landing spot at Towson.

In his senior year at North East, where he led the Indians to the Class 2A semifinals, Whiteman won 8 games and had 105 strikeouts over 63.2 innings.

The game gave Whiteman something as much as he put into it — a sense of respect for people and a teammates that have become like family, another very important thing to Whiteman.

“Especially with summer ball, I have learned how to respect people who care for you and who want to see you succeed,” Whiteman said. “It teaches you how to care for people and want to give back to the community and be a better player and person off the field. With it you find a second family that takes you under their wing and wants to help you succeed.”

At this North East, he was part of a 2022 senior class that gelled quickly with a large group of young players to put together one of the best seasons for North East in recent times.

“I will always remember this season and that group of guys was unbelievable,” Whiteman said. “We had a tight connection and we just clicked. I will definitely remember all the memorable times with my closest friends who are like family to me.”

Whiteman admitted that he “loves to pitch” and coaches at Towson see him in that role, but he has shown defensive prowess and good instincts batting too. He played different infield positions in high school such as third base and shortstop.

Whiteman said it is really “the small things” that make a pitcher successful on the mound and he hopes to sharpen those skills for college.

“It is a lot of technique that forms everything to happen,” Whiteman said. “It is not just arm or talent. I am working on being more accurate with my pitches and gaining mass.”

Whiteman has learned exactly that in summer league ball with the Legends.

“You get to learn different techniques and different styles of coaching,” Whiteman said of his time playing with the Maryland Legends. “Just how they view the game.”

Whiteman wants to bulk up before his first college season as he knows you have the be ready for anything.

“This is a nine inning game,” Whiteman said. “When something bad happens, you have to just keep playing. Baseball can change in an instant.”

And now that Whiteman is part of that small group that gets to play Division I baseball, he is looking forward to competing and representing his hometown well.

“It is a lot more competitive,” Whiteman said. “If you make a mistake, the other guy will capitalize on it. You can get away with some of those mistakes in high school, but not in college.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

66th annual DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game

The 66th annual DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game will be played tonight at Delaware Stadium on the campus of the University of Delaware. The game supports the enrichment of children and young adults with intellectual disabilities. Delaware’s finest high school students are selected to participate as football players, cheerleaders, band members and school ambassadors. Both football teams comprise 36 high ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North East, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
County
Cecil County, MD
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Farmer Named Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer

PARKESBURG, PA — Donald Cairns of Parkesburg, Chester County, who grows 1,600 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat, has been named a 2022 Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer. The Mid-Atlantic Master Farmers Award is America’s longest-running and most prestigious agricultural honors program. It sprouted in 1927 as part of a Master Farmers of America program to foster stewardship and leadership. At that point, the program was initiated by Pennsylvania Farmer magazine and the USDA.
PARKESBURG, PA
delawarepublic.org

ChristianaCare welcomes 105 new resident doctors in Long Coat Ceremony

Residents from from 27 different programs across 22 states join ChristianaCare residency programs. ChristianaCare welcomed 105 new residents from around the country Friday in a Long Coat Ceremony. Medical students wear short coats while they’re still in school, but once they graduate and begin their residency, they receive a long...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Scholarships#Baseball Field#First College#The Maryland Legends#Towson University#Indians
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Choptank Restaurant, Now Opening in July, Donates $10K to Operate HACA Swimming Pool

The City of Annapolis, Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, is pleased to announce the conveyance of a $10,000 grant directly to the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) so that their community pool at Harbour House, can open and be operational for families this summer. The funding comes from Atlas Restaurant Group, which will be opening its newest restaurant, Choptank, on Compromise Street in July 2022.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth" The post Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
MyChesCo

Local Officials React to ChristianaCare’s Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

WEST GROVE, PA — Rep. John Lawrence (R-West Grove); Sen. Carolyn Comitta (D-West Chester); Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline; and Penn Township Supervisor Victor Mantegna are optimistic about yesterday’s announced that ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
903
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy