Vestavia Hills, AL

Three shot, two fatally, inside Alabama church

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Three people were shot, two fatally, inside a suburban Alabama church on Thursday evening, before a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The shooting happened at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Captain Shane Ware...

www.1470wmbd.com

