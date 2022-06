Community rumblings for over 18 months about a business coming to Morris and serving the popular Bridgeman’s Ice Cream and being located on the west side of the tracks, the wait is finally over. The soft opening for Just Chillin’ will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 23 West Seventh Street, in Morris, right next to Image Xperts.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO