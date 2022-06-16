Middleton to step down as Williamstown superintendent, move to Bellevue

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mt. Adams area so unique. Known as one of the most historic and picturesque neighborhoods in Cincinnati, Mt. Adams feels like a blend between San Francisco and a European mountain village. And because it's perched atop a hill, Mt. Adams offers fantastic views of Downtown Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and the Ohio River. It also offers a variety of bars and restaurants, as well as quick access to popular nightlife spots like Downtown, The Banks, and Over-The-Rhine.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO