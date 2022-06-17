ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial license plate readers could return in Austin

The city cut the investigative tool two years...

Search in Roy G. Guerrero Park yields no victims or suspects: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the area is clear after officers responded to a report of shots fired in Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin. APD says they received reports of shots fired from multiple callers and when officers arrived on scene, they continued to hear gunfire.
Third suspect wanted in murder of Cedar Park teen arrested in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The third suspect wanted for the murder of a Cedar Park teen earlier this month has been arrested in Hays County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that Devin Vasquez-Pachecho was taken into custody on June 18 without incident in connection with the June 12 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Murillo.
Missing 45-year-old Houston man found safe in San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas - Just three hours after Austin Police Department requested the public's help in finding a man missing in downtown Austin, police found him safe in San Antonio. APD says 45-year-old Samuele Sellers went missing on Sunday, June 19 and was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 N I-35 southbound. Sellers was visiting from Houston and is not familiar with the Austin area.
KVUE

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing, killing person on CapMetro bus arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon. Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.
KXAN

Third man arrested, charged in north Austin murder of 16-year-old

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies arrested a third suspect in the June 12 homicide of Adrian Murillo Curiel, 16, of Cedar Park, according to a press release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Devin Vasquez-Pachecho, 17, was arrested in Hays County on Saturday, and he faces a murder charge, WCSO said. The homicide […]
UTPD investigating assault at Trinity Garage, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged after three people reported an assault at Trinity Garage Saturday night. The University of Texas at Austin Police Department says officers responded to the report at 1815 Trinity Street just before 10 p.m. June 18. Officers found three victims, all not affiliated with the university.
Multiple cars broken into at Westlake apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas - Residents at a West Austin apartment complex in the Nalle Woods area say about a dozen cars were broken into. Multiple cars could be seen with shattered glass, some parked in a garage, others in the parking lot. "They smashed the window, they opened the center console,...
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
Man accused of stabbing another on CapMetro bus arrested in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man accused of stabbing another on a CapMetro bus earlier this month has been apprehended by US Marshals. 17-year-old Joshua Anthony Trevino is charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of 52-year-old Tony Glenn Kelley. US Marshals apprehended Trevino without incident at an apartment complex...
18-year-old killed in East Austin shooting: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen killed in a shooting in East Austin this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department says that a call came in around 4:17 p.m. June 14 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Springdale Road. Officers and...
Mower causes light brush fire at Bastrop County line

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews say a light brush fire burned an acre-and-a-half of land at the Bastrop County line. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at SH 71 and the county line. TCFR says the cause of the fire was a...
