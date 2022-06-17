ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Iowa State grads open Frutta Bowls in Ankeny next to their Garbanzo Mediterranean cafe

By Ronna Faaborg, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eyx2N_0gDmEpiF00

Two Iowa State graduates recently opened Frutta Bowls in Ankeny and are co-branding it with their Mediterranean-inspired cafe, Garbanzo, which is next door.

“Frutta Bowls is a good companion for Garbanzo because it’s all based on wholesome foods,” said Irangel Gonzalez, who owns the restaurants with his wife Julie. “We make everything in-house at Frutta just the way we do at Garbanzo. Both places have the same fresh, health-conscious goals and mindset.”

Frutta Bowls adds a snack component to complement Garbanzo’s savory menu, Julie said.

“With the small amount of space Frutta Bowls requires and the extra space we have at Garbanzo, it was a no brainer to co-brand,” she said. “We went to several other Frutta Bowls locations and loved the food. The base of the acai bowl is the perfect texture and not too frozen like ones I’ve had in the past.

“It’s fresh and delicious but not too sweet. Plus, you can add Nutella, and you can never go wrong with Nutella.”

Frutta Bowls opened in Ankeny on Jan. 28 and is located at Northview Shopping Center, 1550 N. Ankeny Boulevard, next to Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh.

The fastest growing superfoods cafe in the country, Frutta Bowls’ specialties are customizable bowls with bases of acai, kale or bright pink dragon fruit, also known as pitaya. The bases are topped with granola and fresh fruit like pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, kiwi and mango, which is all prepped in-house from whole fruits.

Other menu items include smoothies, oatmeal bowls, toasts and protein bites. Additional topping choices, along with Nutella, include almonds, honey, peanut butter and dark chocolate.

Irangel Gonzales said Frutta Bowl food is more than just a meal or snack. It also serves as a fuel to stimulate the mind and energize the body.

“We make our own acai in house every day,” he said. “Every day we’re prepping acai, slicing whole pineapple and mango and kiwis. We slice strawberries fresh for each order so they have a great consistency.”

Irangel Gonzalez grew up in Puerto Rico, where he discovered at a young age that he enjoyed cooking for his family. Although Garbanzo has a Mediterranean-inspired menu, the two cultures use many of the same seasonings, he said.

“The cumin, paprika, turmeric and garlic — those are all pretty similar, great flavors that emerged around the world,” he said.

Gonzalez was drawn to Iowa to attend college on a baseball scholarship.

“First I came to Upper Iowa University and then I transferred to Iowa State,” he said. “I was going to walk on at Iowa State, but the baseball program got canceled that year.”

Irangel Gonzalez, with a liberal arts bachelor’s degree, planned to be an ESL teacher after graduation, but instead got involved in management at the McDonald’s restaurants in the Ames area.

He was the operations director for multiple locations for about 20 years, “so I was part of that community for a long time.”

Restaurant ownership led to meeting Marcus Lemonis, star of 'The Profit'

“I decided to open my own restaurant in 2019 and bought a Simple Greek franchise,” Irangel said. “We converted to Garbanzo in 2021 because the flavors resonated more with me. They are more familiar.”

His excursion into The Simple Greek gave Irangel the chance to work with Marcus Lemonis, the star of CNBC’s “The Profit.” On the series, Lemonis invests in businesses and advises them on changes to become more profitable.

“We met Marcus in Philadelphia at a Simple Greek conference. It was good. He has a different personality, for sure; he’s very straightforward. You’re going to hear whatever he’s thinking, that’s for sure. Good or bad, it’s going to come out,” Gonzalez said with a laugh.

In 2021, Lemonis sold The Simple Greek to WOWorks, the parent company of Saladworks, which also owns Garbanzo.

Julie Gonzalez is also an Iowa State grad, with a master’s in genetics. She runs the biotechnology program at Des Moines Area Community College, where she’s been an instructor for 15 years. She helps out at the restaurants on the side, as do their two children.

She said the focus on using whole foods is important to both restaurants.

“We want to make sure we’re serving fresh, healthy, real food with our proprietary recipes,” she said. “Our potatoes for our fries come in as whole potatoes. We cut them in-house and they go out as fries.”

There’s no sugar added to any menu items. “We don’t even have sugar in our kitchens,” Julie said.

Each restaurant has an exterior entrance, and they are also connected inside, so groups can choose from both eateries’ menus. This is especially helpful for diners who have dietary restrictions, such as gluten or dairy allergies, she said.

“It really helps people dine out and enjoy that feeling of community, which can be difficult when they’re dealing with a restricted diet,” she said.

Frutta Bowls is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Online ordering is available and delivery is through third-party services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash.

The Gonzalezes have a big focus on catering for any size group, from in-home parties to larger special events.

“We recently catered for a couple fraternity houses in Ames,” Irangel said.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Iowa is home to one of the best burgers in the US

The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

A new Olive Garden is coming to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Olive Garden has announced it is coming to Des Moines' south side. The new restaurant will be built along Southeast 14th Street, just north of Army Post. The owner of the property says construction will start in July, and could be open by end of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Juneteenth celebration seeing strong surge in support

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Lifestyle
Ankeny, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Ankeny, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Ames, IA
Food & Drinks
Ames, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Restaurants
Ames, IA
Government
kmaland.com

Iowa State lands Florida OL Black

(Ames) -- Florida offensive lineman Brendan Black committed to Iowa State on Friday. The 6-foot-3.5, 300-pound interior offensive line recruit made the commitment after receiving offers from a number of other schools, including Power Fives Duke, Kansas, Louisville and Miami. Black is ranked No. 902 nationally, No. 66 as an...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines. Rue21 is one of the nation's fastest-growing specialty retailers for 15 to 25-year-olds. A 5,000-square-foot store will take up space at the center of the Altoona outlet mall. Currently, the only other Rue21...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Four short road trips

You don’t have to go far to have fun. Megan Bannister from the blog Olio in Iowa shares four easy adventures just a short drive from Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lemonis
KCCI.com

Caitlin Clark fever takes over Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Park had Caitlin Clark fever on Saturday night. It was Caitlin Clark night at the Iowa Cubs game. Fans were able to see their favorite Hawkeye basketball player and some lucky fans received an autograph from the All-American. KCCI caught up with Clark before...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Whole Foods#Upper Iowa University#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
KCCI.com

Fire at Ames hotel leaves guests scrambling for the exit

AMES, Iowa — Several guests at an Ames hotel have been relocated after an early morning fire on Saturday. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Ames firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of smoke filling the third-floor hallway. The building was immediately...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Milan Momcilovic puts Iowa State in top six

Four-star power forward and top rated Wisconsin basketball recruit Milan Momcilovic put Iowa State in his top six on Friday afternoon. Announcing the move over social media, Momcilovic includes Iowa State, UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia and Louisville. Iowa State was one of the first schools to offer Momcilovic and...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Welcome our new meteorologist!

Local 4 News said goodbye to our morning meteorologist, Zane Satre, on Wednesday, June 15. He also co-hosted “Living Local,” which airs weekdays at noon. We are welcoming meteorologist Tyler Ryan, who joined the morning team this morning, June 16. Zane is joining the weather team at KCCI-TV in Des Moines, in mid-July. Please help us welcome Tyler!
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ankenyfanatic.com

Class 4A substate, 1A district baseball assignments announced by IHSAA

The Class 4A substate baseball assignments have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Both Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial might have to defeat a highly-ranked opponent in order to qualify for the state tournament. The 10th-ranked Hawks (13-8) have been placed in Substate 7 along with No. 5...
ANKENY, IA
who13.com

What to know about cataracts

June is Cataract Awareness Month, so it is a great time for a lesson in what a cataract is and what you can do about it. Dr. Steven Anderson from Wolfe Eye Clinic shares what you need to know. Wolfe Eye Clinic is located at 6200 Westown Parkway in West...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

390
Followers
648
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy