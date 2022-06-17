ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Should we be worried about NCAA’s inquiry into Miami? And a recruiting check-in

By Susan Miller Degnan, David Wilson
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The NCAA has finally decided to start figuring out what to do about name, image and likeness, so, of course, they’re much-publicized first stop on their inquiry tour is Coral Gables.

The Miami Hurricanes have regularly made headlines with their name, image and likeness deals in the last year and John Ruiz, suddenly the most outspoken booster in college football, has not been shy about sharing just how much money he’s throwing around.

It all makes Miami an easy target as the NCAA is starting to crack down on potentially rule-violating name, image and likeness deals, and, even though Ruiz insists he hasn’t done anything illicit, the NCAA has opened an inquiry into him and the Hurricanes.

What might this all mean? David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, try to figure it out on the Eye on the U podcast. Degnan spoke with Ruiz earlier in the week and gives her insights about what she learned, and why Ruiz is confident he and Miami won’t get in any trouble.

Still, the NCAA sniffing around in South Florida never feels quite safe, considering how often the Hurricanes have been punished by the NCAA in the past.

The inquiry also happens to come right in the middle of recruiting season, as coach Mario Cristobal and Co. are hard at work hosting camps, welcoming official visitors and trying to lure blue-chip prospects to Miami. It’s a good time to check in on the Hurricanes’ Class of 2023 and break down the biggest needs left for Miami in this recruiting, how the Hurricanes have fared so far, and what we’ve learned about Cristobal’s priorities and tendencies.

As always, thanks for listening and please continue to rate, review and subscribe on Apple , Spotify or wherever you get your podcast.

Miami Herald

