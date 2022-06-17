Two Suspects Wanted in Credit Card Theft

Delaware State Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in the Newark area on Friday afternoon. On June 17, 2022 at approximately 1:43 p.m., troopers responded to the Wells Fargo bank located at 2450 Glasgow Avenue for an alarm activation. Upon their arrival it was discovered that the bank had just been robbed and the suspect had fled the scene. The ensuing investigation revealed that the suspect had entered the bank and presented a teller with a demand note. The teller surrendered money to the suspect, and the suspect exited the building and departed from the area in an unknown direction towards an unknown destination. No one was injured in this incident.

