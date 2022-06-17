Paradise trainer calling it quits after 41 years

It's a good idea to throw on at least a light extra layer and dress for much cooler temperatures on the way before you head out the door Friday. It's also not a bad idea to get your umbrella handy, and you might want to plan for indoor activities with the potential for showers and thunderstorms returning later today. Low pressure off the coast in the Pacific will dominate our weather pattern through Saturday. The wet system off the coast is projected to hang just off the coast today, and then swing through northern California on Saturday. This will bring unseasonably cool temperatures, breezy to gusty south winds, a decent chance for showers and the potential for thunderstorms to northern California from today through Saturday. Our best chance for wet and active weather will arrive Friday afternoon in areas closer to the coast, and then spread across the rest of our region through this evening. Showers are expected to be light to moderate, but locally heavy downpours will be possible if thunderstorm cells do develop. Heavy rain, locally gusty winds, and small hail will all be possible around these potential thunderstorm cells. The latest projections give us our best chance for showers in areas closest to the Oregon border, but the HRRR model is indicating a decent chance for thunderstorms in areas of Butte County to the north this evening. We have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead this morning, and we'll stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the majority of our region through the day. The Northern Mountains will have more substantial cloud cover than the rest of our region. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, and 40's to low 50's in our foothill and mountain areas early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and gusts up to 25mph will stay possible through this evening. High temperatures are mostly projected to end up 15 to 20 degrees below average for this date today. Valley areas will range from the low to mid 70's in the northern zones to mid to upper 70's in the mid valley this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the upper 50's to upper 60's on Friday, while mountain areas climb into the mid 50's to mid 60's.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO