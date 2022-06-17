Petaluma PD search for suspects who smeared feces on City Hall building

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department is searching for two suspects who are accused of vandalizing the City Hall building. Police found spray-painted graffiti at the main entrance and human feces smeared on the sidewalks and glass entry doors

Police learned of the vandalism just before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning from a city hall employee arriving at work. The graffiti read “Steamers Landing” and “You sweep we strike” in red and black spray paint.

Officers worked with city staff and a hazmat company to clean up the graffiti and feces. The city hall building’s security system captured pictures of the suspects vandalizing the building at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday night.

The first suspect was described as being an unknown race or gender, approximately 5-foot-7 tall with an average build, wearing a dark green colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and black gloves. Police described the second suspect as being an unknown race or gender, approximately 6-feet tall with a slim build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 781-1203.

