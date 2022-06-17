ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma PD search for suspects who smeared feces on City Hall building

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jU4r_0gDmD0G000

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department is searching for two suspects who are accused of vandalizing the City Hall building. Police found spray-painted graffiti at the main entrance and human feces smeared on the sidewalks and glass entry doors

Police learned of the vandalism just before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning from a city hall employee arriving at work. The graffiti read “Steamers Landing” and “You sweep we strike” in red and black spray paint.

KRON ON is streaming live news now

Officers worked with city staff and a hazmat company to clean up the graffiti and feces. The city hall building’s security system captured pictures of the suspects vandalizing the building at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday night.

The first suspect was described as being an unknown race or gender, approximately 5-foot-7 tall with an average build, wearing a dark green colored hooded jacket, blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and black gloves. Police described the second suspect as being an unknown race or gender, approximately 6-feet tall with a slim build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

Tenderloin Center to close for good at end of 2022

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 781-1203.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

1 person dead after police shooting in Vallejo

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a police shooting that resulted in one person dead in Vallejo, the Solano County Sheriff announced in a tweet Sunday night. Residents are asked to avoid Pennsylvania and Sutter Streets — the area where the shooting occurred. The shooting happened before 7 p.m., authorities said. Prior to […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Fairfield man fights, uses bear spray against officer during arrest

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield police officer was sprayed with bear spray during a fight while trying to stop a man on a bike on Central Way near North Texas Street. According to the Fairfield Police Department, 29-year-old John Rogers attempted to ride away from officer Kimball after being uncooperative and confrontational during a […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police investigating vandalism at city hall

(BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred Wednesday night at City Hall. On Thursday at 6:57 a.m., officers responded to Petaluma City Hall on a report of vandalism. Police said an employee arrived at work and reported finding graffiti spray-painted at the main entrance of the building. The graffiti included […]
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after alleged crowbar attack in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Police are investigating what they describe as a homicide involving two men thought to be experiencing homelessness that occurred in Castro Valley Saturday morning. Deputies went to the 3600 block of Castro Valley Boulevard to follow up on 911 calls reporting a bleeding man in the...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Feces#Hazardous Material#Vandalism#Smeared#Safety Rewards Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested for peeping on party with camera hidden in litter box

PETALUMA -- A 44-year-old man was arrested this week for peeping with a video camera at a high school graduation party in Petaluma after a Go Pro camera was found discreetly hidden in a cat litter box in a bathroom.A resident was hosting the graduation party Tuesday night at their home for their 17-year-old student. During the party, the Go Pro camera was discovered positioned and hidden in a cat litter box in one of the residence's bathrooms. A police spokesperson said the camera had been recording for approximately 30 minutes prior to it being discovered, but no one at...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Driver killed after vehicle shooting in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two cars Friday night around 10:09 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue where officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat. Police said they believe the victim was the […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police: 1 dead, 4 others shot in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Five people were shot last night in downtown Oakland, police confirmed with KRON4 at 8:29 a.m. Friday. The shooting was just before 10:30 p.m. last night in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers of the Oakland Police Department. Two adults were found at the scene with gunshot […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 arrested as part of investigation into North Bay meth ring

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sonoma County authorities arrested four people for alleged methamphetamine distribution in Santa Rosa, police said Friday. The arrests marked the end of a 16-month-long investigation of what police said was a major drug trafficking organization. Law enforcement officers seized more than 140 pounds of meth over...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma DUI driver found to possess illegal firearms

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested last weekend for felony DUI and hit and run has been found to be in possession of several illegal firearms following an investigation by the Petaluma Police Department, according to an alert from the PPD. Petaluma Police initially arrested Evan Weise, 22, on Saturday, June 11 […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy