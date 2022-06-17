ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

LAVA Therapeutics Highlights Encouraging Clinical Updates on Lead Cancer Program

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX hosted a clinical update call focused on initial Phase 1/2a data for LAVA-051 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma (MM) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology and European Hematology Association meetings.
  • "Although preliminary, these data support our view of LAVA-051 as a promising candidate that has the potential to overcome challenges of existing T-cell approaches, which frequently show cytokine release syndrome very close to their efficacious dose," said Arnon Kater, LAVA-051 clinical trial investigator.
  • The early clinical data from the first four cohorts demonstrate early signals of potential anti-tumor activity in CLL and MM patients and an attractive safety profile, Kater added.
  • Notably, the pharmacodynamic determinations gathered from the patients in the early clinical study reflect the mechanism of action of LAVA-051, he added.
  • LAVA-051 is a humanized Gammabody designed to activate both Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cells and type 1 NKT cells to kill CD1d-expressing tumor cells.
  • Price Action: LVTX shares closed at $2.78 on Thursday.

