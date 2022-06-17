Pella, Norwalk Searching for Strong Start to Baseball’s Backstretch

The Norwalk softball team split a pair of 4-1 decisions at Saturday’s Oskaloosa Indian Classic, putting the Class 4A fifth-ranked Warriors at 17-4 overall with a little more than two weeks left in the regular season. Norwalk started the day with a 4-1 win over Class 1A No. 11...
In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
The summer teams of Pella High School enter a critical period for postseason seeding with a pair of winnable doubleheaders against improved Newton teams on the road Monday evening. Pella’s softball team is seeking the season series over the Cardinals after winning a wild walk-off on June 2nd, and Head...
The Indianola boys and girls of summer travel to the Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes Monday for a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheaders. The Indians softball team is looking to keep pace with the Mustangs in the conference standings, sitting a game back from DCG and Norwalk, and fell to DCG earlier this season at home. Action starts at 5:30pm.
The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad did what it has done all season on Saturday, dominate fellow Bluegrass Conference teams this time the Sabers drubbed Lamoni 13-0 sending fans home after five innings. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined for a no-hitter with Bailey getting the win going four innings with four strikeouts. Rylee Dunkin and Jillian French had three hits with French driving in three runs. Bailey was 2/2 knocking in four runs and Mockenhaupt was 2/2 with three RBI. The Sabers begin a busy week with a matchup with class 2A #3 Van Meter on Monday.
The Knoxville Softball Squad got two big wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa, one over a fellow class 4A ranked team and a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference and another highly ranked 1A squad. The Panthers defeated #5 Norwalk 4-1. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and made it stand up the rest of the way. Ashlyn Finarty got the win limiting the Warriors to four hits. Knoxville played class 1A #4 Collins/Maxwell and unloaded on the Spartans 10-0. Ciara Heffron threw a five inning one hitter and helped her own cause by driving in three runs, Melanie Sullivan also drove in three. Knoxville is now 12-6 and will play Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a game you can hear on 95.3 KNIA.
The Pella Dutch and Norwalk Warriors will wrap up their season series on the softball diamond tonight in Norwalk with a varsity game set for 7:15 p.m. on kniakrls.com. Both teams enjoyed an open night on the schedule Thursday following doubleheaders on Wednesday. The Warriors, who remain fifth in the latest Class 4A state rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, swept Pella Christian on the road – winning 12-1 in five innings and 7-1 – while the Dutch lost a pair of home games to Indianola by scores of 8-3 and 13-8.
Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
The Pella Chrisitan baseball and softball teams return to action tomorrow with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Grinnell. The Eagles summer sports squads enter the doubleheader Monday looking to remove the bitter taste of disappointing losses against Indianola on Friday night. The P.C. baseball team battled to score nine unanswered runs against the Indians, but the comeback fell short in a 10-9 extra inning loss. While losing is never fun, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull believes the effort could lead to a change in the team’s fortunes.
The Pleasantville softball team defeated PCM 8-5 on Friday. The Trojan’s offense jumped out to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the second inning, and never looked back. The Trojans improved to 7-11 overall and will be in action Monday night at Earlham at 5:30 pm.
Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad kept rolling over Bluegrass Conference opponents Thursday night as the Sabers completed the sweep of arch-rival Melcher-Dallas 12-0 while the Saints pulled off a five/two win over their arch-rivals. In the softball contest, Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey got the one hit shutout striking out four. Bailey, and Jillian French continued the white hot hitting with two hits, each. The Saints fell behind 5-0 in the 1st inning and it snowballed from there. Peyton Anderson got the only hit for the Saints while BrieAnna Remster took the loss going three innings. The Saints host Moravia tonight. It was a different story for the baseball game as the Sabers fell to Melcher-Dallas won 5-2. The Clark Brothers, Chase and Dallas pitched well according to Twin Cedars Coach Coach Mark Schroeder, but not enough offensive support. Melcher-Dallas’s Cole Metz set the tone in the 1st inning, tripling which scored a run. The Saints held Twin Cedars at arm’s length for the rest of the game, plating runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to get the win. Suntken got the win going the distance allowing two runs on four hits and nine strikeouts. Both Saber teams head to Lamoni tonight while Melcher-Dallas will host Moravia tonight.
Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
Corbin Westerkamp pitched six strong innings and delivered two big offensive blows as the Pella Christian baseball team snapped a seven game losing streak with a 6-2 win over Knoxville last night in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Westerkamp started the scoring with an RBI double in the...
The PCM Baseball team defeated Albia 3-2 Thursday night. Nick Farver led the offense with two RBIs. Zeb Padgett picked up the win on the mound, throwing a complete game and striking out 4. The Mustangs improve to 8-5 overall and will be in action Saturday at the West Marshall tournament.
The Pella Christian Softball Squad broke a ten game losing streak knocking off class 4A #13 Knoxville 3-1 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers got going early and looked to grab early momentum when Ashlyn Finarty hit a towering home run to right center field to give Knoxville a 1-0 lead. But the Panthers would only get one more hit the rest of the game as Pella Christian’s Emma Eekhoff along with Alexa Dunsbergen limited the Panthers to just two hits and helped strand seven base runners. Eagles Coach Karen Harill told KNIA/KRLS Sports they were able to make some adjustments after the home run and her team responded well.
The Pleasantville baseball team picked up a pair of hard-fought victories against AC-GC, winning both games 5-4 Thursday night. Pleasantville won game one on a Trevor Daggett walk-off RBI double. Jake Dejoode led the offense with three RBI and also struck out 10 on the mound. In the game two win, Tyler Gibson had a home run and Ben Wicks drove in one and picked up the win on the mound. The Trojans improve to 12-10 overall and will be off until Monday when they will travel to Earlham at 7:00 pm.
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. The tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party Saturday, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be Saturday from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical, from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and will perform at the inter-school Finale Medley during the IHSMA awards in Des Moines on Saturday, June 18. Those performing include Hayden Hudson, Mason Hatch, Kailan Ethell, Johanna Leonard, and Madi Day-Suhr. The performance will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center and will begin at 7:00 pm.
