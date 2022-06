The Met Office has urged people to stay indoors where possible as the south of England is struck by a “huge cluster” of thunderstorms.As temperatures plummeted from Friday’s highs of 32C, the forecaster issued a lightning warning that it has only used a “handful” of times before.Forecasters warned of “frequent lightning and some difficult driving conditions” on Saturday night, especially for parts of Sussex, Kent, Essex and Suffolk.Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said a cold front from the north was responsible for the sudden temperature shift.“It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she said.“Lots of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO