Holyoke, MA

Holyoke City Council Meeting June 21, 2022

holyoke.org
 4 days ago

Meeting will take place at Holyoke City Hall, 536 Dwight St. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83484628310?pwd=WC9ISXpMWXg4YW1GZ0hNOHNuU1BrQT09. Meeting ID: 834 8462 8310 Meeting Passcode: 719333 or by call in at 1 (646) 558-8656 with same Meeting ID and Passcode. Live Spanish interpretation will be available on local access channel 15 using the television’s SAP...

www.holyoke.org

iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has more questions before it OKs the conversion of a former nursing home to a behavioral health-care facility. The panel on Thursday continued a special permit to operate an inpatient behavioral health-care facility at 1561 Cold Spring Road (Route 7), at the site of the former Sweet Brook Care Centers. It will gather questions for the applicant by next week and resume the conversation on July 21.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Commends Actions of Public Safety Personnel

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Three public safety personnel were lauded for their efforts in February that helped save the life of a shooting victim. Officers Jonathan Beaudreau and Taylor Kline and dispatcher Kaitlyn LaValley were commended by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They had been part...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Public Bike Repair Stations Installed in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents may notice a couple of purple bike repair stations in the downtown area. They are called Fix It stations, and are part of the city's Bicycle Facilities Master Plan that aims to make the streets of Pittsfield multimodal. They are located on Wendell Avenue in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Juneteenth celebrations continue in Springfield with block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This weekend, celebrations are happening across the nation for Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African Americans in the United States. Here in Springfield, a block party was held at Court Square for the community. Community members gathered for an afternoon of fun and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
AMHERST, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Resources for senior citizens impacted by inflation

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we continue to see the effects of inflation at the pump and at the grocery store, seniors on a fixed income are struggling to make ends meet. A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us looking for help, as she’s trying to adjust her lifestyle, to adapt to the rising costs of just about everything. We did some research and found resources that may help her and other senior citizens.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Black-owned business in Worcester, Springfield, Boston and across Massachusetts you can support this Juneteenth

Since Juneteenth is right around the corner, MassLive has complied a list of Black-owned businesses across the state to support. Included in this list are restaurants, bookstores, museums and even nightclubs. If your business missing from this list, please email abuyinza@masslive.com. Juneteenth is a federal holiday recognized on June 19...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield burglar takes nearly $10,000 in cash and shoes

According to our partners at the Berkshire Eagle, PhoneBros on West Housatonic Street was robbed early Friday morning. The owner says the man took $3,000 from the register and $5,000 worth of shoes. Be sure to click on the video above to see the footage of the robbery. While the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

9 Kearns Lane: Adams Town Of of Adams to John Kochanski, $1 on 05/31/2022. 16 Haggerty Street: Lynn M. Herlihy of Adams to Ellen M. Clarkson, $52,500 on 06/02/2022. 17 Commercial Street: Austrian LLC of Adams to 97 Commercial Street LLC, $375,000 on 06/01/2022. 22-24 Albert Street: Bradley&Bryant LLC of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Boy Injured in Friday Night Shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police say a boy was shot on Friday at about 10:09 p.m. in the 400 block of Tyer Street. The juvenile, a resident of Pittsfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. His wounds were not considered life-threatening. According to police, they responded to a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man

Vermont State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in Newfane. Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife. Vermont man’s forgotten ashes finally laid to rest beside wife. CVPH unveils bigger, better adult inpatient psychiatry unit. Updated: 10 hours ago. CVPH...
NEWFANE, VT
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Community Policy