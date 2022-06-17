Ayesha Curry Burns Celtics Fans After Warriors Win Title With Stephen Curry As MVP

Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry made Boston Celtics fans eat crow early Friday after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship in Boston.

Curry, wife of NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry, had been mocked by a Boston bar during the series. Game On! posted a “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” sign, which spawned T-shirts bearing the same message, a Steph Curry T-shirt clapback , and an updated bar sign that read “Ayesha Curry STILL can’t cook!”

Ayesha Curry cooked all right, roasting the Boston faithful with her tweet after the Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6, 103-90, to win their fourth NBA title in eight seasons .

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” she wrote.

Burn!

Revenge never tasted so good.

Ayesha Curry celebrates the Warriors' championship with Steph Curry. (Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.