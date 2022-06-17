ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles 'bum' DA Gascón needs to go: Attorney

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 17, 2022 - 07:04 - Attorney Kurt...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Hundreds gather for vigil remembering two California police officers killed in shootout

Hundreds of people gathered in El Monte, California, to remember two police officers who were killed during a shootout last week. "Even down to the last moments of their lives, Mike and Joseph proved they were men of character," Ben Lowry, acting El Monte police chief, said at the vigil Saturday. "They were the best of us. They were the greatest of us. I’m a better man having known each of them."
EL MONTE, CA
Fox News

Fox News

760K+
Followers
162K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy