Los Angeles 'bum' DA Gascón needs to go: Attorney

Hundreds of people gathered in El Monte, California, to remember two police officers who were killed during a shootout last week. "Even down to the last moments of their lives, Mike and Joseph proved they were men of character," Ben Lowry, acting El Monte police chief, said at the vigil Saturday. "They were the best of us. They were the greatest of us. I’m a better man having known each of them."

EL MONTE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO