ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, IA

Norwalk softball hosts Pella Friday

By Mike Oeffner
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella Dutch and Norwalk Warriors will wrap up their season series on the softball diamond tonight in Norwalk with a varsity game set for 7:15 p.m. on kniakrls.com. Both teams enjoyed an open night on the schedule Thursday...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella Summer Teams Newton-Bound Monday

The summer teams of Pella High School enter a critical period for postseason seeding with a pair of winnable doubleheaders against improved Newton teams on the road Monday evening. Pella’s softball team is seeking the season series over the Cardinals after winning a wild walk-off on June 2nd, and Head...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Summer Teams Travels to DCG

The Indianola boys and girls of summer travel to the Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes Monday for a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheaders. The Indians softball team is looking to keep pace with the Mustangs in the conference standings, sitting a game back from DCG and Norwalk, and fell to DCG earlier this season at home. Action starts at 5:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Summer Teams Travels to Grinnell Tomorrow

The Pella Chrisitan baseball and softball teams return to action tomorrow with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Grinnell. The Eagles summer sports squads enter the doubleheader Monday looking to remove the bitter taste of disappointing losses against Indianola on Friday night. The P.C. baseball team battled to score nine unanswered runs against the Indians, but the comeback fell short in a 10-9 extra inning loss. While losing is never fun, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull believes the effort could lead to a change in the team’s fortunes.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

4A #13 Knoxville Softball Chalks Two More Wins Over A Ranked Teams

The Knoxville Softball Squad got two big wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa, one over a fellow class 4A ranked team and a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference and another highly ranked 1A squad. The Panthers defeated #5 Norwalk 4-1. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and made it stand up the rest of the way. Ashlyn Finarty got the win limiting the Warriors to four hits. Knoxville played class 1A #4 Collins/Maxwell and unloaded on the Spartans 10-0. Ciara Heffron threw a five inning one hitter and helped her own cause by driving in three runs, Melanie Sullivan also drove in three. Knoxville is now 12-6 and will play Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a game you can hear on 95.3 KNIA.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianola, IA
Pella, IA
Sports
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
City
Dallas, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
Norwalk, IA
Sports
kniakrls.com

Norwalk goes 1-1 at Oskaloosa Softball Classic

The Norwalk softball team split a pair of 4-1 decisions at Saturday’s Oskaloosa Indian Classic, putting the Class 4A fifth-ranked Warriors at 17-4 overall with a little more than two weeks left in the regular season. Norwalk started the day with a 4-1 win over Class 1A No. 11...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Brushes Away Another Conference Foe

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad did what it has done all season on Saturday, dominate fellow Bluegrass Conference teams this time the Sabers drubbed Lamoni 13-0 sending fans home after five innings. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined for a no-hitter with Bailey getting the win going four innings with four strikeouts. Rylee Dunkin and Jillian French had three hits with French driving in three runs. Bailey was 2/2 knocking in four runs and Mockenhaupt was 2/2 with three RBI. The Sabers begin a busy week with a matchup with class 2A #3 Van Meter on Monday.
CEDAR, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Dutch#Norwalk Warriors
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Diamond Club Fall To Moravia

Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Defeats PCM

The Pleasantville softball team defeated PCM 8-5 on Friday. The Trojan’s offense jumped out to an early lead, scoring seven runs in the second inning, and never looked back. The Trojans improved to 7-11 overall and will be in action Monday night at Earlham at 5:30 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Falls to Valley

The Indianola baseball team fell to WDM Valley in a non-conference clash 10-0 Thursday evening. The Tigers jumped on the Indians from the start, scoring a run in the first, five in the third, and then four in the sixth to end the contest an inning early. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports the team wants to be able to play their best at the right time of the season, but in order to do that they need to be able to learn from every opportunity.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Knocks Off Knoxville Baseball Team

Corbin Westerkamp pitched six strong innings and delivered two big offensive blows as the Pella Christian baseball team snapped a seven game losing streak with a 6-2 win over Knoxville last night in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Westerkamp started the scoring with an RBI double in the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball Defeats Albia and Softball defeats BGM

The PCM Baseball team defeated Albia 3-2 Thursday night. Nick Farver led the offense with two RBIs. Zeb Padgett picked up the win on the mound, throwing a complete game and striking out 4. The Mustangs improve to 8-5 overall and will be in action Saturday at the West Marshall tournament.
ALBIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Puts A Long Losing Streak To A Halt With Win Over Knoxville

The Pella Christian Softball Squad broke a ten game losing streak knocking off class 4A #13 Knoxville 3-1 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers got going early and looked to grab early momentum when Ashlyn Finarty hit a towering home run to right center field to give Knoxville a 1-0 lead. But the Panthers would only get one more hit the rest of the game as Pella Christian’s Emma Eekhoff along with Alexa Dunsbergen limited the Panthers to just two hits and helped strand seven base runners. Eagles Coach Karen Harill told KNIA/KRLS Sports they were able to make some adjustments after the home run and her team responded well.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Caitlin Clark fever takes over Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Park had Caitlin Clark fever on Saturday night. It was Caitlin Clark night at the Iowa Cubs game. Fans were able to see their favorite Hawkeye basketball player and some lucky fans received an autograph from the All-American. KCCI caught up with Clark before...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour in 2022

The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. The tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Clean Harbors 150 Runs Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the Clean Harbors 150 tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. Friday night the trucks had two practice sessions so teams could get their machines dialed in for tonight’s action. Ben Rhodes was fastest with a time of :23.033 seconds and a speed of 78.149 miles per hour. Second fastest overall was Stewart Freisen at just under 77 miles per hour. Freisen is a part time driver along with his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine for Halmar-Friesen Racing. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it takes a lot of help to get the equipment up and down the long road of the NASCAR season, but tonight is one race he has circled on the calendar.
KNOXVILLE, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Milan Momcilovic puts Iowa State in top six

Four-star power forward and top rated Wisconsin basketball recruit Milan Momcilovic put Iowa State in his top six on Friday afternoon. Announcing the move over social media, Momcilovic includes Iowa State, UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia and Louisville. Iowa State was one of the first schools to offer Momcilovic and...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy