Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high wind will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct cross winds areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 57 mph. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River, Lower Snake Plain and the Arco desert, including I-86, I-84, Pocatello, Burley, Blackfoot, Malta, Inkom, Downey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Mudlake, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect reduced visibilities for blowing dust as well.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across the area may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations. This includes areas along I-15.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK...GRAND FORKS...SOUTHEASTERN NELSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAILL AND NORTHERN STEELE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
POLK COUNTY, MN
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kennebec County in south central Maine Northwestern Knox County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Maine * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmingdale, or near Gardiner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Camden, Lincolnville, China, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Liberty, Rockport, Palermo, Chelsea, Jefferson, Hope, Appleton, Windsor, Searsmont, Washington, Pittston, Union and Somerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Carter; Custer; Dawson; Fallon; Powder River; Prairie; Richland; Rosebud; Treasure; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN CARTER CUSTER DAWSON FALLON POWDER RIVER PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROSEBUD TREASURE WIBAUX
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana South central Teton County in north central Montana West central Cascade County in central Montana * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 203 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Augusta to 14 miles northwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles east of Lincoln, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Wolf Creek, Bowmans Corner, Bean Lake and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheridan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SHERIDAN
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Port, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port and Warm Mineral Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Western Walsh County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Marshall, southwestern Kittson, southern Cavalier, northwestern Grand Forks, northern Nelson, northeastern Ramsey, Walsh and southern Pembina Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Southam to 6 miles south of Ardoch. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Johnstown around 1150 PM CDT. Poland, Ardoch and Oslo around 1155 PM CDT. Minto around 1200 AM CDT. Edmore, Warsaw and Big Woods around 1205 AM CDT. Derrick around 1210 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 195. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kittson, West Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Marshall, southwestern Kittson, southern Cavalier, northwestern Grand Forks, northern Nelson, northeastern Ramsey, Walsh and southern Pembina Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Southam to 6 miles south of Ardoch. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Johnstown around 1150 PM CDT. Poland, Ardoch and Oslo around 1155 PM CDT. Minto around 1200 AM CDT. Edmore, Warsaw and Big Woods around 1205 AM CDT. Derrick around 1210 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 195. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS...CENTRAL TRAILL AND STEELE COUNTIES At 1141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Holmes to Galesburg, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Holmes, Reynolds, Thompson and Hillsboro. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 102 and 129. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brevard, Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 01:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-20 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brevard; Orange; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Orange and Seminole. * WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 144 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Titusville, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Wedgefield, Christmas, Space Coast Airport, Port Saint John, Mims, Bithlo, Sharpes, Chuluota, Avalon Park, University Of Central Florida, Playalinda Beach, Goldenrod, Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge, Kennedy Space Center, Union Park and Lake Hart. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Community Policy