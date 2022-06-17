Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 01:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-20 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brevard; Orange; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Orange and Seminole. * WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 144 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Titusville, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Wedgefield, Christmas, Space Coast Airport, Port Saint John, Mims, Bithlo, Sharpes, Chuluota, Avalon Park, University Of Central Florida, Playalinda Beach, Goldenrod, Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge, Kennedy Space Center, Union Park and Lake Hart. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
