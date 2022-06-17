Murrieta's Fathers Day Car Show

06.18.2022 | 7:56 PM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A Fiery freeway crash causes a second collision by what appears to be a rubbernecker on the other side of the freeway (caught on camera). Just before 8pm, authorities responded to reports of a fiery freeway crash. First responders arrived on scene and located a 2 vehicle crash with one overturned, fully engulfed in flames. It is unclear how many were transported, but it appears everyone was out of the vehicle. A vehicle traveling on the opposite side of the freeway, possible rubbernecker, spun out of control and crashed. (CAUGHT ON CAMERA 1:25 time stamp). It appears there were no injuries from this collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO