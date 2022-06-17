ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letters: One term for President Biden

By Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKmOV_0gDm6ggn00

One term for President Biden

As a lifelong Democrat, I believe Democrats must come to the realization that President Biden should not run for a second term. He should announce after the mid-term elections that he will not run and focus on leading the country for the next two years.

I readily acknowledge that he has done as well as could be expected considering the hand he was dealt by the unfit incompetent Donald J. Trump. However Biden’s advanced age, poor leadership skills, and outlook make him a weak candidate. Let the Democratic voters decide our candidate for 2024. The party must move to the center and be a moderate voice for positive change for the future of our country.

Anthony Calvello, Boca Raton


State made to hurt cyclists and pedestrians

Florida, the most dangerous place for bicyclists and pedestrians, was made that way.  The side street intersections often have a walk button that only turns on for 35 seconds, does not stop traffic from crossing the crosswalk and if not pressed immediately before the light changes will not come on again until the light has turned twice (5 minutes).  A pedestrian is unlikely to wait in the hot sun and will often cross against the don’t walk sign. Most states leave the walk sign up for several minutes until the light is about to change.

Bicyclists can't tell if there is a turning arrow that might have right of way and bicyclists never like to stop to press a button. If the walk sign stayed up they would know there were no turning arrows. The police do not enforce the stop-on-red-before-making-a-right-turn-on-red law. So, if you are crossing an intersection like the one at Riverwalk on Okeechobee, you step out from the crosswalk behind three rows of cars stopped for the light into the turning lane and the cars in the turning lane pass you at 20 mph.

This was all by design by the state, to move traffic freely instead of a need for safety. Maybe one of the victims will sue the state and this nonsense will stop.

John Kaes, West Palm Beach

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Bicyclists' group wants warning signage on Lyons Road, but county calls that 'a bad idea'

Follow Australia's lead on guns

To answer Bill Cotterell's "Do we really have to live with mass shootings?": No. We don't. However, it's thinking like his that is keeping our society unsafe. He says that while he was in Australia after the Parkland shooting, he became frustrated that the commenters there preached a simple solution: "... just forbid private gun ownership and collect all the guns. Problem solved!" He calls that solution "impractical and impossible," except that's exactly what they did in 1996 after their last mass shooting, and it worked. Australia hasn't had a single mass shooting since.

Cotterell's reluctance to connect how that could be a solution in America is a sad but popular stance. Are we content to be the most dangerous modern country in the world? Are we ready to allow these massacres to continue and do nothing because it's impractical? No doubt, banning private ownership of guns would be difficult but they did it in Australia with spectacular results and countless lives saved. What kind of nation are we? Take your guns? Yes, to make this a better place to live.

Andrew Kornfeld, Jupiter

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Letters: One term for President Biden

Comments / 33

Lektrision
2d ago

The author is a true lib shifting the blame for the Biden administration's total incompetence to the previous administration,and it only took 1 paragraph. Call a train wreck what is and take some responsibility for failed policies

Reply
38
TerYon
2d ago

The Problems that Biden is dealing with today have nothing to do with the Trump administration. And part of the reason things have gotten so bad is because there’s no accountability, no acknowledgment of any responsibility for anything. When all you do is point fingers at everyone else nothing gets fixed.

Reply
29
L Jones
2d ago

After reading the first paragraph, a reader realizes, the writer is 4 years behind reality. The writer suggests Biden shouldn't run for POTUS. ..... Something a everyone with common sense knew 2 years ago.

Reply
21
Related
CNN

He's advised 4 different presidents. Hear what he thinks of Biden

David Gergen, who has worked in the White House for four different presidents, explains to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria where President Biden’s administration has gone wrong, and why he’s concerned about a possible rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Watch moment Biden falls off bike at Delaware beach

Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.The president, aged 79, fell from his bike while riding up to greet members of the public at Cape Henlopen State Park, creating a mad scramble of Secret Service and press.Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”.He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals and had bike clips in.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Biden praises alliances with UK and Australia amid new pactBlinken dismisses GOP claim ‘White House insiders’ control Biden’s micBiden says Democrats’ climate plans could create 800,000 new jobs
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Democratic
Washington Examiner

DOJ blocks GOP effort to get answers on Hunter Biden investigation

Republican senators appear to have been blocked by the Department of Justice from getting answers about the Hunter Biden investigation from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. After repeatedly being stonewalled by DOJ headquarters in Washington D.C., Sens. Chuck Grassley (IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) sent a May letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy