ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Required Summer Surf Reading

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Pezman’s new ‘Turn and Go!’ is a must-read for any surfer worth their salt. There are a lot of books about surfing out there. Some are good, some not so much. But one tome that should be on every surfer’s bookshelf is the recent release Turn and Go! 50 Years...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

La Habra: Best Places to visit La Habra, CA

La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
LA HABRA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
LONG BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

Surfrider to Host Beach Cleanup Celebration at Salt Creek Beach

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Seal Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
Orange County Business Journal

Melin Opens Flagship Store in Laguna Beach

Melin opened its flagship store in Laguna Beach on Thursday. The San Juan Capistrano-based baseball cap maker has seen triple-digit growth over the past three years, according to company officials. Melin’s products are sold in over 100 companies. The company launched a line with Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother, in...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ccclarion.com

Director of the Institute for Completion, retires

Orange County native Marianne Smith always knew since she was a little girl that she wanted to help others and offer support to those in need. After a life-long career of doing so, she will be retiring. Smith, with an English breakfast black tea always in arm’s reach, has worked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

New religion: Classic Texas barbecue in San Juan Capistrano

Just as the swallows seasonally return to Mission San Juan Capistrano, directly across the street, customers hungry for Texas barbecue line up for pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo’s brisket, ribs, and hot links. In this week’s edition of “In the Weeds,” Castillo says he learned to barbecue when his...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Severson
CBS LA

A Fathers Day tradition: classic car show in Brea brings fathers, families together

Dads and residents of Brea got the chance to enjoy a Fathers Day tradition on Sunday.The 29th annual Cruising Brea Classic Car show took place Sunday in Downtown Brea, where fans and owners of classic cars got to walk down the Brea Boulevard and check hundreds of classic automobiles in mint condition.For Robert Maldonado, his passion for classic cars began after his father passed away. Maldonado told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that he took it upon himself to whip his father's classic pickup truck."After he passed away, it sat in my mom's driveway for about 20 years before I was...
BREA, CA
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Good Luck Renting In Los Angeles

Buyers and Renters Alike Struggle to Secure Housing in a Market that Has Gone Absolutely Out of Control. Sight unseen applications, lightning-fast acceptances, personal letters extolling how much you love the property, and offers well above listing price have long been the norm in the Southern California real estate scene. Still, these days we’re not just talking about homebuyers. Even renters are now needing to navigate this high-speed, high-stress market where landlords gleefully reap the rewards and the rest of us put up with it in hopes of eventually finding a tolerable place to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf Culture#Surfing Magazine#Wilson High School
Channelocity

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.
IRVINE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Editor’s Pick: Movies in the Park: ‘Jungle Cruise’

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Where’s the Enforcement?

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
fullertonobserver.com

Orange County Power Authority Faces Leadership Crisis, Calls for Audit

The Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), the region’s new energy provider, is facing a crisis of leadership and a call by the Irvine City Council to audit the agency. OCPA is a community choice energy agency that was established to give member cities a greater mix of renewable energy. Currently, OCPA’s members include Irvine, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Buena Park, and unincorporated areas of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa approves first cannabis retail dispensaries

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Costa Mesa is readying to be a cannabis hub. A couple of years after residents voted in favor of Measure Q, which allowed licensed cannabis retail storefronts and delivery to operate in the city, the Costa Mesa planning commission approved the first conditional use permits for two storefront retail cannabis businesses.
COSTA MESA, CA
Secret LA

This L.A. Restaurant Has Been Serving French-Dipped Sandwiches For Over 100 Years

Philippe The Original is one of the most beloved and oldest restaurants found in Los Angeles. The restaurant was first established in 1908 by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu, who was known for his famous sandwiches. However, the real story of Philippe’s begins in 1918 when a total happy accident occurred. It is said that one fine day an officer walked in and asked for a sandwich. While making the sandwich, Mathieu accidentally dropped the French bread into the flavorful meat juices found in the oven. Despite this mistake, the officer accepted the sandwich with no issue and went on his way. The very next day the officer returned with friends requesting the exact same dipped sandwich. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the legacy of Phlippe’s forever, and as they put it, “The rest is history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy