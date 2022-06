How I Bought My House for $318,000 in Elizabeth, NJ | Owning It | Better Homes & Gardens. "At 23 years old, I did not expect to buy a home," says Jose Fuentes, an auto-damage adjuster in New Jersey. "I knew that I was going to need help, that it was going to be a tough battle. But I knew that it could get done." Not just a young first-time homebuyer in a competitive market, Jose is also a DACA recipient, which can complicate the process and impact the types of loans available.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO