Providence, RI

Second trial date expected to be set for Providence Sgt. Hanley

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A judge is expected to set a second trial date for Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley on Friday. Hanley was convicted last year for using excessive...

www.abc6.com

Ayyub Faiyaz
2d ago

that cop has some nerve calling someone an animal or savage while not only acting like one at that very instance but he's rooted from animalistic savagery through his ancestors who ravaged this land as well as many many others.

