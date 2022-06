This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Your smartphone will soon become even more closely tied to the nondigital aspects of your life. That's one of the main takeaways from iOS 16 and Android 13, the new mobile software updates coming later this year from Apple and Google. Both tech giants want to turn your phone into a digital wallet for storing your legal ID and other essential documents, pushing your phone closer to your identity than ever before. The companies also continue to improve the way phones communicate with cars, smart home gadgets and other everyday devices.

