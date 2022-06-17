ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

'If you see something, say something' — Delicate balance struck for security at Missouri Pride events

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
An alert resident of Coeur d'Alene in northwest Idaho called the police last Saturday after seeing "a little army was loading up" into a vehicle.

Authorities there arrested 31 members of white supremacist group Patriot Front who were in a U-Haul truck with riot gear near a Pride in the Park event.

"It was very clear to us immediately that this was a riotous group that had prepared in advance," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said. "There was some ill intent there."

Law enforcement agencies who track hate group chatter knew Patriot Front was planning some sort of act, but authorities were having trouble pinpointing a location, said Chris Conner, visiting assistant professor of sociology at the University of Missouri.

"We got really lucky. I believe it was a hotel employee that called 911 after seeing some suspicious activity," said Conner, who at the time was in Washington, D.C., where the expectation was for Patriot Front to carry out a plan there, he said.

Conner's expertise is studying the interconnectivity of online spheres and how they affect social groups, such as the LGBTQ community. He also is working "to unpack the QAnon movement and seeking to understand the social conditions that gave rise to this unique social phenomenon," according to his university biography.

The situation last Saturday in Idaho came as no surprise, Conner said.

"Typically these groups like to do something big," he said about the presumption of D.C. disruptions. "What I was told later was it was a conscious decision because (Patriot Front) thought a smaller city might be less prepared."

Patriot Front believed if something did happen, group members would have better opportunity to scatter, return home and not face repercussions, Conner said.

Only one of the Patriot Front members arrested that day was from Idaho. Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Concerns in Missouri

As anti-LGBTQ rhetoric increases among political and religious leaders and TV personalities, there are concerns of potential threats to Pride events in Missouri, wrote Katy Erker-Lynch, PROMO executive director, in an email to the Tribune.

PROMO is the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization.

"PROMO is in ongoing communication with our partners at the Anti-Defamation League. They actively monitor white nationalist hate groups," Erker-Lynch wrote. "In recent days they have shared concerns and potential threats they are monitoring as it relates to Pride celebrations."

Thus far, PROMO has not seen disruptions or the presence of hate groups at Pride events, Erker-Lynch added. PROMO attends events and festivals across the state.

While Conner is not necessarily seeing any Missouri-specific anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, he is seeing more generalized rhetoric surrounding the Missouri Woke Map from Liberty Alliance USA, he said.

This "hotspot" map targets schools that teach anything to do with Black or LGBTQ issues or those that provide resources to those students, such as Rock Bridge High School's gender-affirming clothing closet, which received funding approval by the school board last month.

"It's any of the hot-button issues that are basically being pushed by Fox (News)," Conner said. "The site has been criticized (as) a hit list for anyone who would want to do any kind of (terroristic act)."

In his work on QAnon influence, Conner is looking at harassment incidents at places such as Target, which has Pride-related clothing and other home item collections.

"They are using the kind of 'groomer' rhetoric you see from Fox News that is trickling down," he said. "There is still some chatter and (Pride Month) isn't over, so something still could happen."

The increase in anti-LGBTQ chatter in hate group spheres is due to public figures' increasing usage of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Conner said.

Mid-Missouri PrideFest security

Members of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest committee and The Center Project, the mid-Missouri LGBTQ resource center, were in Kansas City last weekend to participate in that city's Pride parade. The parade was "awesome and safe," wrote Janet Davis, Mid-Missouri PrideFest co-chair.

Mid-Missouri PrideFest is scheduled Sept. 24-25 at Rose Music Hall, but events are also happening throughout this month. The main PrideFest event will utilize security from Rose Music Hall and volunteers.

"We keep security pretty quiet and as far in the background noise of the event as possible," Davis wrote. "PrideFest is well-staffed by volunteers and Rose security, some of which you see and some of which you will never know are there."

'I cried so hard': Veterans United Foundation grant will transform The Center Project

State law enforcement also keeps an eye on chatter from anti-LGBTQ and other hate groups through the Missouri Information Analysis Center from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said Lt. Clinton Sinclair with the Columbia Police Department. He serves as the department's LGBTQ+ liaison.

Sinclair and Conner both go by the adage of "if you see something, say something," which is what happened in the case of Idaho.

Conner is less inclined to believe an incident would happen in Columbia, though he has had to report an individual for attempting to form a white nationalist group on campus. People should not become complacent, he said.

"The really bad stuff I am seeing is outside of the Kansas City metro area, the suburbs," Conner said. "The best strategy for folks right now is just to be aware (threats are) a thing. It could happen. Not necessarily be hyper-vigilant, but monitor your surroundings.

"Progress has not been achieved evenly. (Idaho) was a reminder there still is a struggle toward equality."

Striking a balance

Law enforcement involvement in Pride events requires balancing their presence with their obligations to public safety, Sinclair said.

"I have attended Pride events in the past in my capacity as a police officer," he said. "Historically, law enforcement has had issues developing a good relationship with the LGBT community. Everything back from (the) Stonewall (riots) to where we are at today."

Sinclair defers to event organizers regarding how much they want law enforcement to be involved in events, such as Pride, he said.

"We are always aware of those events and ready to provide whatever services are necessary," Sinclair said. "We also have encouraged officers on duty during Pride events to stop by, say hi and introduce themselves, (while keeping) in mind that a large police presence can be uncomfortable for people."

Even so, Sinclair asks the community to be vigilant and talk with officers, adding officers monitor social media for positive or negative statements about events. Residents should bring social media chatter to an officer's attention if there is a concern, he said.

Sinclair encourages groups or businesses hosting events to have a security plan in place ahead of time. Those groups should also have open lines of communication with law enforcement, so authorities know who is working events as security.

"(Just let) us know what is going on, what you plan to do and however we can help," Sinclair said. "Pride is obviously a big deal for me being a part of the LGBTQ community.

"We want to be part of the events, but we understand what comes along with that. Ultimately we are here to help, here to serve and ensure events like Pride are safe, enjoyable and they are able to accomplish the goal of their event."

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

