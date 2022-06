The WWE Board investigation into Vince McMahon has many wondering if the board could actually fire McMahon, and a new report lays out the conditions under which it could happen. As you know by now, McMahon has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE in light of the huge story from the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that the Board was investigating allegations that McMahon paid $3 million to a woman as part of a settlement for an affair he had with her while she worked at WWE. The investigation also reportedly uncovered other, older NDAs and includes allegations against Head Of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis as well. WWE has noted that the relationship was consensual and said McMahon used personal funds to pay the settlement.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO