Lewis Hamilton says he feels “a little bit shorter” heading into the Canadian Grand Prix after his porpoising issues in Baku, but Max Verstappen has hit out at the decision to alter regulations in the middle of the season.Formula One’s regulator has vowed to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team, just days after seven-time world champion Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race.Mercedes ran their machines close to...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO